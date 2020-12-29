 Skip to main content
Christmas morning fire in Campbell County results in one fatality
Christmas morning fire in Campbell County results in one fatality

A fire early Christmas morning in Campbell County resulted in one fatality. 

The fire occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in a singlewide mobile home at 46 Spruce Lane, off of Lone Jack Road in Rustburg, according to Beth Worth with Campbell County public relations. The 911 dispatch received several calls that the home may be occupied, and upon entry and extinguishing the fire, one victim was found. 

The cause of the fire and death are currently under investigation by Campbell County Public Safety and the sheriff's office.  

Worth said the victim's body is currently at the medical examiner's office, and the department is awaiting a positive ID before releasing the victim's name. 

Units from Rustburg, Lyn-Dan Heights and Concord fire departments were on the scene Friday morning, as well as Campbell County Public Safety and the sheriff's office. 

Fire Marshal Randall Johnson is overseeing the investigation. 

