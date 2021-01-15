Christopher & Banks to close River Ridge mall store

The Christopher & Banks store at River Ridge mall will close, along with more than 400 others nationwide.

The specialty women’s apparel retailer announced Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment,” Keri Jones, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

“Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the Company for the future.”

The company has authorized Hilco Merchant Resources to conduct store closing sales at all of its stores.

