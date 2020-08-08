Church news for Aug. 8, 2020

SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Back to School Event: Peaceful Baptist Church, 2009 Park Ave. All school grades Pre-K through 12 are welcome. Students must be present to register in order to receive new socks, shoes, and backpacks with school supplies.
CAMPBELL
Gospel Concert: Kedron Baptist Church, 1832 Brookneal Highway, Gladys. 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring Ivan Parker. Tickets are $10 per person. Facial masks are suggested. For more information, call (434) 944-9548.
SUNDAY
CAMPBELL
Revival Services: Clearview Baptist Church, 2183 Sunnymeade Road. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.; and August 3 through 5 at 7 p.m., with Brother Noah Frye. Special music during each service.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
