Church news for July 18, 2020

SATURDAY
AMHERST
Hymn Singing: Eternal Baptist Church, 623 Thomas Road, Madison Heights. 7 p.m. Please join us.
SUNDAY
AMHERST
Parking Lot Service: Scott Zion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 9 a.m.
TUESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Back to School Event: Peaceful baptist Church, 2009 Park Ave. 6 to 8 p.m. All grades Pre-K through 12 are welcome. Also, on August 1st, on this date students must be present and register to receive new socks, shoes, and backpacks filled with school supplies. For more information email: back2school@gmail.com. For special needs call (276) 565-8234 or go to www.gob2s.com
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
