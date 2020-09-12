 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church news for Sept. 12, 2020
Church News

Church news for Sept. 12, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

SATURDAY

LYNCHBURG

Yard Sale, Car Wash, Fish Fry: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 6 a.m. yard sale; 9 a.m. car wash; 10 a.m. fish fry. 

 

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virginia law enforcement speak out on police reform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert