Church Street Bridal moves to new downtown Lynchburg location

Church Street Bridal has relocated from the lower level of the YWCA on Church Street to its new address at 920 Main St., where Celebration Bridal & Formal Wear used to be.

The bridal shop is a fundraising boutique supporting YWCA Central Virginia. It will hold a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.

According to a news release, Church Street Bridal receives sample gowns from full-service designer salons such as Kleinfeld’s in New York and Jenny Yoo in New York and Chicago that are donated to the shop.

All gowns are new and, besides being tried on in house, have never been worn. Their dresses range from bridal size 2 through size 26, in a large range of styles and shades of ivory, champagne, blush, and white.

The shop also has designer gowns including from Maggie Sottero to Pronovias to Hayley Paige. Church Street Bridal discounts the gowns from their original retail price, so brides can expect to see new dresses ranging in price from $200 to $600.

All proceeds from Church Street Bridal support the programs of YWCA Central Virginia.

Founded in 1912, YWCA's stated mission is centered around eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice and dignity for all. YWCA of Central Virginia's programs include those focusing on domestic violence prevention, sexual assault response and women's residential housing.

— Rachael Smith

