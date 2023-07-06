The executive committee of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee formally handed down a censure of Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi on Monday, rebuking him for a slew of actions they believe failed to meet the expectations of conduct put forth by the party, according to a news release from the party.

The basis of the censure, according to the resolution, dates back to actions of the vice mayor as early as the body’s heated Feb. 14 meeting, all the way through to the body’s most recent meeting on June 27, where Faraldi led a push to adjourn Lynchburg City Council’s meeting before a scheduled discussion on a controversial workplace resolution put forth by another Republican member of council.

The censure resolution starts by accusing Faraldi of committing a “perceived abuse of his power” by asking a law enforcement officer to spy on Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson the night of the Feb. 14 meeting, which is when Helgeson was caught on the microphone calling Mayor Stephanie Reed the “stupidest person I’ve ever seen,” she claims.

Continuing on, the executive committee later accused Faraldi of disparaging the committee in council meetings and in the media; betraying the trust of the party and its members by “working with media” against the other Republicans; abusing his office by retaliating against At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns to “advance a personal agenda;” blocking Misjuns’ workplace resolution debate; and refusing to communicate with his entire Republican caucus while “promoting division in the public eye.”

Wednesday afternoon, Faraldi issued a statement regarding the censure, saying he’s “profoundly disappointed” to learn of the action taken by the committee’s executive board, but added he will “refuse to succumb to and reject the bullying tactics and intimidation from those who would rather play political games than address the grave problems left by decades of liberal leadership in Lynchburg.”

The vice mayor said the censure motion was “propelled by a small group of unelected, biased individuals who are wailing in emotion because the council chose to make School Board appointments outside of their own personal preferences, and whose leader is rumored to be exploring a council run in Ward IV — all this will not alter my course.”

“Firmly,” he added, “I believe that the overwhelming majority of our city’s residents, regardless of their political leanings, would concur that I am not the one who is deviating from the proper course among the seven members of the City Council.”

The censure is yet another instance of persistent infighting amongst Lynchburg’s Republican-majority city council, dating back to the body’s organizational meeting this year, where the five Republicans split amongst themselves on their first vote for mayor.

Since that meeting, the body endured a months-long heated debate over how and when to bring forth tax relief, where numerous spats between councilors transpired. Misjuns wrote a note and passed it to Faraldi on the dais in late January, calling him a “RINO,” or “Republican In Name Only,” during a tax relief debate, according to Faraldi.

There was jostling amongst the Republicans over city council committee assignments, the aforementioned hot mic moment, confusion prior to approving the city’s capital improvement plan and, most recently, the motion by Faraldi to adjourn council’s meeting before engaging on a discussion regarding a controversial workplace resolution brought forth by Misjuns.

The latest event was one of the catalysts for the censure, according to the resolution, as Faraldi said he was retaliating against Misjuns for his treatment of city staff.

According to the resolution, Faraldi was informed of the censure on July 4; the committee adopted the censure on July 3.

In closing his statement, Faraldi said that he is “devoted to the tasks at hand, and concentrated on the matters that truly impact our city. I will continue my focus on governing the city of Lynchburg with the conservative ideals I hold dear, principles endorsed by 61% of the voters in May of 2020.”

Faraldi is in the midst of the third year of his first term on city council, having been elected in May 2020 to represent Ward IV.

On its face, censure is merely a symbolic gesture condemning an elected representative for their words or actions. The act has no bearing on an elected official’s ability to remain in office, nor does it strip them of any governing abilities.

It’s unclear, however, the effect the censure might have on Faraldi’s standing inside the party. Veronica Bratton, chair of the LRCC and leader of the executive committee, did not respond to attempts for comment or questions regarding the resolution or its allegations as of publication time Wednesday evening.