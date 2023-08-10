With scenarios in hand for the future of facilities for Lynchburg City Schools, leaders from the city and school division rolled up their sleeves Tuesday night to begin working on the master plan that will shape the next generation of school buildings in the Hill City.

Tuesday’s meeting at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance took on a workshop theme for most of the evening, as the two bodies split into breakout groups to discuss the proposals in each of the four scenarios put forth by the school division last month.

Early in the meeting, Superintendent Crystal Edwards said Tuesday was about reaching consensus on a few of the core actions under consideration in the plan, which include rezoning for close-to-home, expanding pre-K options, expanding career and technical education opportunities, removing portable classrooms and elementary school building improvements.

In the breakout groups, councilors and school board members listed their pros and cons of each scenario, as well as highlighted which of the core actions were important to them.

While no major decisions were made Tuesday night, consensus seemed to be reached on a few proposals in the core actions and scenarios.

Of some of the notable cons for some of the scenarios, multiple groups listed the closure of schools that are integrated into city neighborhoods as tough decisions, such as potentially closing Sandusky or Dearington elementary schools.

Some of the breakout groups also cited the community survey scores of the scenarios as cons as well, such as scenario four, which was only scored as a 3.36 on a 1-to-10 scale.

Along with individual school closures and the community support, the price tag of each scenario came into play in the pros and cons.

The price tag of scenario one was mentioned as a con for multiple groups, which comes in at $234.8 million and creates an estimated operational savings in fiscal year 2030 of roughly $1 million.

Meanwhile, the estimated operational savings of scenarios two, three and four were cited as pros for multiple groups, as those could potentially save the division anywhere between $3.7 to $5.1 annually in fiscal year 2030 if the scenario is fully adopted.

But perhaps the most well-liked proposal in the entire plan was the close-to-home rezoning plan, which would aim to put students in the division in school buildings closest to their home.

After the meeting, Edwards said “we have consensus” on some things that will stay on the list for the future master plan; however, she said she also has some consensus on things that might “funnel off the list.”

One thing she spoke specifically to was the rezoning for close-to-home, saying it’s something they’d “love to do.”

“Right now, we have some communities that kids are on the bus and they drive past two or three schools to get to their schools,” Edwards said. “So what rezoning close to home would probably do is put kids at schools within their neighborhoods or close to their neighborhoods.”

The superintendent said not only could the change shorten the bus rides for students, but it also would cut down families’ travel times to get back to school for afterschool events, something more difficult for families that travel across town to take their children to school.

An important factor of rezoning for close-to-home is getting out from under the 1971 desegregation order that looms over the division.

On Tuesday, Edwards provided clarity on the division’s status as it attempts to achieve unitary status, which would allow them to be released from the order.

“It is highly favorable that we have done so much great work since 1971 to meet each of the [six] factors,” Edwards said about what’s required to get out of the order. “The next step would be to actually petition the court now and say we would like to be released from this [desegregation] order. And that’s going to cost money.”

While the majority of those polled said the meeting between the two bodies was a productive one, two councilors told The News & Advance after the meeting they were prepared to offer up a motion on Tuesday night to give the division money for the legal fees to petition for unitary status.

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns said they both were willing to appropriate money for the division Tuesday night to fund lawyers to allow them to petition for unitary status. But without a space to do so after the discussion of the meeting, both were frustrated with how it transpired, to the point where Misjuns even said after the meeting, “not allowing elected representatives to engage in discussion is tyranny.”

Helgeson and Misjuns prepared a resolution to appropriate just more than $70,000 from the school division’s reserve for contingency fund to pay for the legal fees to request unitary status, however the resolution was never brought forth during the meeting as it was adjourned briefly after the breakout session was wrapped.

Mayor Stephanie Reed insisted she was unaware of the councilors’ push to appropriate the money because there were no more agenda items after the discussion. Additionally, she told The News & Advance she wasn’t even sure the resolution would be in order since Tuesday night was a special called meeting between the two bodies.

Reed said she would “absolutely” support giving money to the school division to fund legal fees to request unitary status at the right time.

But the frustration appeared to be regarding the timeline of the decision. Edwards said Tuesday she hoped to have phase one of the master plan in place by Nov. 1 ahead of both the city and schools starting their internal fiscal year 2025 budget preparations.

Misjuns noted council isn’t holding a second meeting in August, and the next opportunity to provide the money will be Sept. 12, less than two months prior to when the first phase needs to be in place.

“It’s not fair to parents and children to have to redraw the attendance zones more than once,” Misjuns said.

Edwards said after the meeting the division feels “pretty clear to do some of the work that we want to do even if we don’t petition this year for unitary status.”

Still, for most, Tuesday’s joint meeting was a positive step in the right direction as the two bodies work to put together a plan for the future of education in Lynchburg.

“I think we found that there’s more consensus on a variety of topics, all of which have a profound impact on the city for generations to come,” Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said. “And that type of consensus is what the city needs and has been looking for.”

School board member Randall Trost said toward the end of the meeting he was “excited about the process here,” adding the thoughts shared Tuesday night were fantastic.

“It’s a starting point,” he added. “These four scenarios I view, I think we all view as a starting point, more work to be done. We look forward to working together with city council and getting the best scenario for our stakeholders, realizing it’s difficult decisions to be made, but we’ll make those tough decisions and move forward.”

The school board will hold its next work session on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. in the school administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.

City council has no more meetings scheduled in August; the body’s next meeting is set for a 4 p.m. work session on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in council chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.