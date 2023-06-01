Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lynchburg residents looking to spruce up their yards this summer are in luck, as the city is preparing to host a free tree giveaway Saturday to help enhance the beautify and environmental health of neighborhoods in the Hill City, according to a news release from the city.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, the public works and parks and recreation departments will conduct a free tree giveaway at the Diamond Hill Recreation Center, 1005 17th St., for city residents to obtain a tree for planting, the city stated.

At the giveaway, residents can select from an array of trees including Northern Red Oak, White Oak, Fringe Tree, Chaste Tree, Sourwood and Magnolia, according to the news release. Members of the Lynchburg Tree Stewards will be on hand to assist residents in selecting the ideal tree and provide information on planting and maintenance.

"We are thrilled to provide residents with an opportunity to bring the beauty and benefits of trees to their neighborhoods," Nicholas Meyer, urban forester with the Department of Public Works said in the news release. "This event not only helps beautify our city but also strengthens our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability."

The trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and proof of city residence must be provided, such as a valid driver's license or utility bill, the city said.

Funding in part for the project was provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, the city said. The city also thanked the Environmental Science Departments at Randolph College and the University of Lynchburg for their support in this project.

— Bryson Gordon