Lynchburg City Council is beginning to announce interviewees for three seats on the Lynchburg City School Board that are set to expire on June 30, closing the application portion of the process during its most recent meeting.

With the terms of District 1 representative Dr. Robert Brennan, District 2 representative Kimberly Sinha and District 3 representative and School Board Chair James Coleman set to expire at the end of June, council fielded applications from interested residents during its two May meetings.

Both Brennan and Sinha were among the applicants for their respective districts, while Coleman, a three-term member, is ineligible to be reappointed to the board due to term limits.

Board members are appointed to three-year terms, with the maximum amount of time served by one member to be three full terms.

In total, city council received 28 applications prior to the closing of the application portion, according to city documents.

The applicants are as follows:

District 1: Dr. Robert Brennan, Michael Brosmer, William “Bill” Hawkins, Jack Schewel, Deborah Trefzger, Rebekah Turner and Harold White.

District 2: Michael Barron, Gregory Berry, Melissa Boatwright, Stacy Link, Pegeen Liston, Letitia Lowery, Frederick Milacci, Joan Pense, Keita Rodgers, Diane Sillaman, Kimberly Sinha, Stephen Wheeler, Beth White and Christina Wilson.

District 3: Alexandra Berrigan, Tecora Davis, Roman Franklin, Cheryl Giggetts, Andrew Glover, Farid Jalil and David Ream.

Previously, Michael Bodner and Henry Baxter applied for districts 2 and 3 respectively, however both withdrew their applications, according to city documents.

During both May meetings, council gave applicants the opportunity to introduce themselves and give a brief pitch on why they should be appointed to their district’s seat. Residents also sounded off during both meetings, voicing their support for several candidates over both meetings.

While council voted to close the application process during its most recent meeting, they did announce 17 candidates who would receive interviews.

Although some candidates were offered interviews already, it’s expected council will be given the opportunity to select more candidates for interviews during its first meeting next month, scheduled for June 13, should they choose.

The announced interviewees to date are as follows:

District 1: Brennan, Brosmer, Schewel, Trefzger and Turner

District 2: Barron, Berry, Lowery, Pense, Sinha and White

District 3: Davis, Franklin, Giggetts, Glover, Jalil and Ream

According to the Clerk of Council Alicia Finney, interviews will likely be held the week of June 19, with the expectation of making appointments during the June 27 regular council meeting.

This year, council is changing how it holds the interview process. In April, the body agreed on consensus to conduct the interviews in open session citing transparency reasons. Previously, council would announce interviews with candidates, hold the interviews in closed session and release the videos shortly after.

Council will continue the school board appointment process during its first meeting in June, set for a work session at 4 p.m. and regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on June 13, both inside council chambers in City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.