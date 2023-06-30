Lynchburg City Council made three appointments to the school board on Tuesday night, welcoming three new candidates to the board and snubbing two sitting school board members for an era of new leadership.

Three seats were up for grabs during Tuesday night’s appointment. The terms of sitting school board members Dr. Bob Brennan, Kim Sinha and James Coleman expire on June 30. Coleman, a three-term member of the school board, was ineligible to seek reappointment to the school board.

Brennan and Sinha both sought reappointment for their respective district, however, they were spurned for new candidates after several city councilors expressed their desire to see a “new path” for the city’s school board.

In District 1, city council appointed Christian DePaul, a certified financial planner and former GLTC board member, to the school board after an attempt was made by two members of council to reappoint Brennan to the seat.

DePaul was appointed by a 4-3 vote, with Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor opposing.

For District 2, council appointed Letitia Lowery, a retired teacher with more than 30 years of experience in the Lynchburg City School system, with a 7-0 vote.

And in District 3, after failed nominations by councilors to appoint Andrew Glover or Tecora Davis, the body ultimately selected Farid “FJ” Jalil, a former substitute teacher with Lynchburg City Schools, to the seat with a 5-2 vote.

Helgeson and Misjuns maintained votes of opposition for Jalil after throwing their support behind Glover.

Across two days last week, city council conducted interviews for 16 candidates, questioning all of the candidates about their thoughts on learning recovery programs, graduation rates, discipline in the school system and even questions regarding changes in school division leadership.

The interviews provided a glimpse into what each potential member could bring to the board.

DePaul, the new District 1 representative, when asked about his priorities on the school board, said he wouldn’t focus on getting into the day-to-day operations of a school teacher but rather on helping with management decisions for the board.

“If it comes down to enacting policy,” DePaul said, “doing the things that are going to make it best for the students, as well as the teachers. Making sure that the education test scores are going to be the priority for the successful rate heading towards graduation.”

When asked about discipline in the schools, the appointee said he has a “zero-tolerance” threshold for bad behavior.

“I don’t believe that the teacher or students should be in a position to come to school to be afraid,” he added. “They should come to school to be safe.”

Misjuns asked DePaul if he would have the “courage” to make personnel changes if the school division is not producing “the results we want to see.” The appointee said, “with no equivocations, I have no problem with that.

Lowery, an educator for more than three decades, answered a question regarding graduation rates from Vice Mayor Faraldi, expressing the importance of providing alternative pathways for high school students in order to help boost graduation rates.

“Not every kid needs to go to college,” Lowery said. “They don’t. I have a daughter that went and a daughter that didn’t and they’re both successful.”

Lowery promoted the importance of career and technical education programs, something Lynchburg City Schools has pushed hard in recent years, giving students a reason to be interested in their future by “giving them purpose,” she said.

With her own experience in the classroom, Lowery said she would like to see the Orton-Gillingham approach to teaching literacy come back. She also said she would be a “voice of the teachers” on her application.

“All the years that I taught, administrators ... always said, ‘We want to hear your voice, we want to support you.’ And then we come in droves, we showed up at the school board, we’ve showed up at E.C. Glass [High School] before with all the ideas we have and I can’t tell you how many times when it’s all said and done it’s like they never listened,” she said.

Lowery said current Superintendent Crystal Edwards was attentive to teachers upon her arrival to the school district, but continued to stress the importance of having a school board and administration that listens to the needs and voices of the teachers.

Jalil, when asked about discipline by Taylor, said when he was working as a substitute in the school division, he “100%” saw discipline problems among the students.

To fix that, he recommended getting parents more involved in the discipline process “right away.”

“Every time a student gets in trouble ... a significant problem, a call should go to the parent,” Jalil said. He went on to say that providing multiple discipline options to the parent should be given and allow the parent to choose the measures applied.

On graduation rates, Jalil said the school division needs to continue to “optimize” the area nonprofits to help out the district when it comes to providing more out-of-school opportunities for the students, allowing the division to focus more so on the “essentials.”

An interesting back-and-forth took place during Jalil’s interview when he was pressed by Misjuns over who the “primary customer” of the school division is.

Jalil said while an argument could be made for the parent, the primary customer is the student. Misjuns pushed back, saying the children belong to the parents, making them the primary customer of the division.

Misjuns said that’s where he thinks “we are losing some direction,” yet Jalil said transparency is the key to ensuring parents are involved in all of the matters for the children.

“I would do as much as possible to get the parents involved,” adding he wants to figure out ways to incentivize it.

Various debates ensued during Tuesday’s city council meeting over several other candidates who councilors felt were qualified to serve on the board.

In District 1, Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan offered up a substitute motion to the one to nominate DePaul, attempting to reappoint Brennan to the board.

Dolan said not reappointing Brennan would be “short-sighted” given his years of experience and leadership on the board, yet other councilors, such as Helgeson and Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi stressed the need for a new direction.

Helgeson threw his support behind Rebekah Turner in District 1, however, she was never put forth as a nominee for a vote by the full body.

In District 2, Lowery was the lone candidate put forth as a nominee by council and received unanimous support and no additional discussion by the body.

A larger debate grew in District 3, as Misjuns moved to nominate Glover as Mayor Stephanie Reed was opening the floor, which was promptly seconded by Helgeson.

Misjuns cited Glover’s push for parental rights in the school division, saying it was important to him to nominate a parent of school-aged children to the school board.

Glover, in the interview, revealed he withdrew his students from the school division due to issues in the system he explained during his interview, saying it “wasn’t a learning environment that was going to help him succeed.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, council voted down the motion to appoint Glover with a 3-4 vote, Helgeson, Misjuns and Taylor voting in favor.

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder prefaced his vote with a critique of Glover’s “rhetoric” toward the school board, and saying he’s “trying to bring chaos to the school board that has been brought to city council.”

Wilder followed Glover’s failed vote with a substitute motion for Tecora Davis in District 3, however the substitute motion failed 3-4, with Dolan and Taylor in support as well.

The body shortly after approved Jalil as the District 3 representative.

DePaul, Lowery and Jalil will join the Lynchburg City School Board beginning July 1.

Their first meeting on the board will take place at 5 p.m. July 11 in the School Administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.