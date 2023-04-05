Following an hours-long public hearing regarding the city's real estate tax rate, delayed by a bomb threat made toward City Hall, Lynchburg City Council voted Tuesday night to reduce the real estate tax rate to 89 cents per $100 of assessed value from a proposed $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, pending an official ordinance from the city's attorney.

The body voted 4-2 to approve the rate reduction, with Mayor Stephanie Reed and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder in opposition. Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan was absent during the public hearing Tuesday night with COVID-19, Reed said at the top of the public hearing.

City Attorney Matthew Freedman said Tuesday night he would prepare an ordinance to officially set the tax rate ahead of future city council budget meetings.

Council attempted to adopt the rate change without a proper ordinance drafted Tuesday night, which would have been deemed "unlawful" under state and local code, Freedman said.

In the initial budget proposed by City Manager Wynter Benda, the real estate tax rate was to be set at $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, with a full general fund budget totaling $248.4 million.

Meanwhile, under an 89 cents per $100 of assessed value rate, city councilors are eyeing a general fund budget total of $234.5 million, according to a budget and performance expectations sheet signed by a majority of the body's members.

The budget and performance expectations sheet was signed by Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor, which provided the city manager with explicit direction on the tax rate, and guidance for the majority's priorities in regards to public safety, public education and city services.

The motion to reduce the tax rate made by Helgeson seemingly caught other members off-guard, as Reed said ahead of the vote, "Tonight's intention was for public hearing only, with no agenda set to do any type of vote."

Wilder, who supports the real estate tax rate proposed by Benda, argued it "wasn't fair" council was voting on such an important issue with one of its members absent.

Helgeson has made multiple attempts to reduce the city's real estate tax rate since the Republican majority took its place on council in January, most notably during the roll call portion of council's first official meeting on Jan. 10.

Tuesday's attempt was successful, as Faraldi joined Helgeson, Misjuns and Taylor in favor of reducing the rate. Faraldi previously said he would like to wait until the correct time in the budget process to receive the proper information before approving a rate reduction, but maintained his support for a tax reduction throughout.

Despite holding a public hearing over the proposed real estate tax rate Tuesday night, some councilors were critical of the majority's decision to sign on to support such a rate two weeks prior to the public hearing. The document is dated March 21, just one week after Benda proposed his initial budget to council.

Dolan, who was unable to attend Tuesday night, told The News & Advance this week the document was not shared with herself, Reed or Wilder, calling it "blatant unwillingness to listen to all of the citizens of Lynchburg and a lack of integrity and transparency."

"This was an obvious backroom deal involving four council members," she added.

Reed likened the four councilors' expectations sheet and motion to lower the tax rate Tuesday night to the city's Second Amendment Sanctuary City public hearing in January 2020.

"Signing something before tonight ... why did we even have the public hearing?" Reed asked. "If this was decided before tonight, two weeks ago, why did we come?

"That is not carrying out the citizens witnessing the operations of government. I am pretty sure there are people in this room that were furious two years ago at the Second Amendment Sanctuary public hearing. ... People came out passionately to speak at that for hours and then people got mad that, I believe, pre-written statements were pulled out," she added.

Faraldi said equating the document she is referring to to pre-written statements is "completely out of whack."

"That does not make any sense to me whatsoever," he said, adding he thought the document was a way to get more responses out of city staff to better understand "what the budget implications are."

Faraldi added he spoke privately with the heads of several public safety branches in Lynchburg to say "that's not the direction I want to go." The document, with Faraldi's signature, only suggests a "5% pay raise, and address compression" in public safety and that council expects "metrics to show that public safety WILL improve within 3 months."

It's unclear what metrics the four councilors will point to to find improvement.

Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares released a statement on the public safety budget in Lynchburg, in part saying, "I'm incredibly disappointed that the Lynchburg City Council plans to cut funding for the Lynchburg Police Department, Sheriff's Office, and Commonwealth's Attorney Office today."

Faraldi responded by saying someone "went out of their way to mislead the Attorney General of Virginia," later adding, "There never is, was, or will be such a consideration, and it would be unconscionable to make such a proposal. Candidly, I have no idea who this disinformation came from, but I think folks have a right to know. Again, it is very unfortunate."

He would go on to say he wants to reassure Miyares that Lynchburg will "be a leader in public safety by making historic investment(s)" in the 2024 budget.

Reed has maintained her support for Benda's "beautiful, much-needed" public safety package proposed in his budget, which comes with a real estate tax rate of $1.05 per $100 of assessed value.

With a real estate tax rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value, it's unclear what new public safety proposals will remain in the budget. Benda has said in the past that any rate at or below the rate of equalization — 92 cents — would mean "status quo."

An equalization rate is one that would bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as last year, with the lower rate offsetting recent increases in property assessments.

At 89 cents per $100 of assessed value, Helgeson says the city's budget will be $235.4 million, roughly a 5.5% increase over last year's budget, which came in around $223.1 million.

Dolan said, for her, "any ongoing decrease in the operating budget is tough for the city to account for," adding we're in a roughly 7% to 9% inflationary period, "with a recession looming."

Dolan later said she would have supported a real estate tax rate somewhere between $1.05 and $1.02 "based on information provided by the city manager," and even pointed to numbers that show the tax relief "does not help those that need it most."

According to a memo from Benda, roughly 42% of the tax relief would go to property owners in Ward I; about 13% in Ward II; 15.5% in Ward III; and 30% in Ward IV.

Helgeson, touting a "team effort" by council and a "victory for our citizens" with the tax rate reduction, told The News & Advance on Wednesday, "I am so pleased that four Republican City Council members said YES to the taxpayers, and NO to the big government, tax and spend liberal philosophy that has plagued Lynchburg for far too long!"

Council, with a clear real estate tax rate in its sights, will continue to host budget reconciliation meetings to build out the rest of the budget, with the anticipation of adopting a full budget in mid-May.

Council's next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the second floor training room in City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.