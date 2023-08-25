The City of Lynchburg is encouraging its residents to make their voices heard as it prepares to kick off an update to its comprehensive plan, according to a news release from the city.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, members of the city’s planning commission and economic development authority are inviting the public to attend a joint work session that will kick off its update to the comprehensive plan.

The meeting will take place in the community room at the Miller Center, 301 Grove St. in Lynchburg.

According to the city, the comprehensive plan is a broad statement about the community, looking 10 to 20 years into the future, and includes specific goals and strategies to achieve those goals.

It addresses topics such as land use, development, economic development, transportation and community facilities and services within the city’s jurisdiction. The policies defined in the plan will guide the city’s future direction and priorities for growth, services and land use regulation, according to the news release.

City Planner Tom Martin said in the news release, “Lynchburg’s Comprehensive Plan update is underway, and we’re thrilled to engage the community at every stage. This shared vision will shape our city’s future through achievable goals and practical strategies.

“We hope the community will join us in crafting a resilient and vibrant Lynchburg for the years ahead.”

The comprehensive plan will build on other ongoing planning efforts for the city and will “largely be based on direct community input,” with chances for residents to weigh in beginning in September and running through November, the city said.

Additionally, a survey will be available online and in paper beginning in September, with the planning commission expected to begin the drafting process in January 2024.

For a more detailed look at the comprehensive plan update process and to learn how to get involved, visit the city’s website at lynchburgva.gov/comprehensive-plan.