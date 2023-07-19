As the City of Lynchburg works toward the fulfillment of its combined sewer overflow agreement, city officials are hoping to spur the efforts with a new nearly $100 million tunnel project aimed at eliminating one of the city’s largest sewer overflow points.

According to Tim Mitchell, the city’s director of water resources, Lynchburg is one of about 860 cities nationwide — and one of three in Virginia — that has a CSO agreement, which requires the city to ultimately eliminate all of its combined sewer points.

The city’s CSO infrastructure dates back to the mid-1800s, Mitchell said in a recent presentation.

“The idea was to get the sewer and stormwater away from the populated areas as quickly as possible, so everything was put in the same pipe and piped to the same stream and the streams carried the pollution away,” the director said about the earliest infrastructure, which was constructed before wastewater treatment plants were built.

But even still today, as a result of the overflow sites, heavy rain can trigger events that lead to combined raw sewage and stormwater flowing into creeks and streams and, ultimately, the James River. As a result of last week’s torrential rainfall events, two CSO alerts were sent out by the city notifying residents that excess wastewater was released into the James River.

To date, the city has shored up an overwhelming majority of its CSO points. Of the 132 overflow points across the city, Lynchburg has eliminated 115, and reduced the overflow volume by 93% since the inception of the state consent order requiring the elimination of all overflow points in 1993.

Throughout the duration of the project, Mitchell recently told Lynchburg City Council the city has spent $307 million to date on the project, with it being a mix of local, state and federal funding throughout the years.

Mitchell said water resources has successfully lobbied for more than $100 million in state and federal funding for the CSO project since he’s been with the department.

But the largest remaining CSO point left to tackle for the city remains to be CSO 52, an overflow point along the Point of Honor Trail, between Hollins Mill and downtown Lynchburg, which spills into Blackwater Creek during heavy rainfall events.

To remedy the overflow point, the city is looking to embark on a CSO tunnel project that would help shore up one of the largest overflow points left on a construction timeline of about three years, Mitchell said.

The “opinion of probable cost” of the project, Mitchell said, is about $98 million, plus or minus 20%. City council has already approved a total of $112 million to be spent on the project, Mitchell presented last week, with the money being a mix of federal, state and local funds.

Of the approved $112 million appropriated, a combined $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was approved in the Virginia General Assembly in 2021 and 2022 for the project, triggering a $25 million local match, which Mitchell said his department would apply for through the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.

With ARPA funds, however, Mitchell said the project must be finished to a specific point before December 2026, as the funding expires at that time.

As for the specifics on the tunnel, it’s expected that it will sit roughly 80 feet below ground, running 4,700 feet long from the CSO point, along the Blackwater Creek trail, to a pump station to be built at the current home of U.S. Pipe at 10 Adams St. in downtown.

The tunnel will be about 12 feet in finished diameter, likely constructed using a tunnel boring machine, Mitchell said. Minus a small piece of property at U.S. Pipe and running under a Norfolk Southern railroad track, the tunnel will be exclusively under city-owned property.

Assuming the city can secure a small piece of property owned by U.S. Pipe now to build the pump station, Mitchell told city council during its July 11 work session, “The idea is that the sewage will flow into the tunnel when it’s raining. And then when the rain stops, we’d pump the sewage out of the tunnel back into the sewer line ... and then it would be treated at the wastewater treatment plant.”

There are still a few hurdles for the city to clear in the process, Mitchell said, such as getting approval from Norfolk Southern for a tunnel crossing under their tracks; an environmental assessment from the Department of Environmental Quality; and acquiring the small piece of property from U.S. Pipe for the pump station.

Mitchell said his department is looking for a categorical exclusion for the tunnel from DEQ, saying “We have big concerns that if we have to do the environmental assessment that it’s going to impact the schedule,” which is “critical” due to the ARPA funding guidelines.

The work to finish the CSO agreement has been commended by city leaders over time, with City Manager Wynter Benda last year praising previous city councils for having the “foresight” to make investments into the infrastructure long before he took over as city manager.

During the most recent presentation, At-large City Councilor Martin Misjuns lauded Mitchell for his department’s work, even saying he wanted a ride-along in the tunnel boring machine once it’s in place.

Ultimately, Mitchell said the city hopes to have design complete on the project by December, with construction hopefully beginning in spring 2024. If all goes well, he said the project would be completed by December 2026.

While the other localities in Virginia under CSO agreements have stiff deadlines to complete theirs, Lynchburg isn’t in the same boat. Mitchell said the city has no hard deadline, but rather a “Tim Mitchell timeline,” telling The News & Advance recently he wants to have the CSO agreement completed “by the time I retire.”

After the tunnel project, Mitchell said the city would only need to address three smaller CSO points for an estimated $15 million to $18 million to fulfill the consent order agreement.

“We’ve been pretty proactive compared to a lot of other cities in the country,” Mitchell said in a recent interview, adding that revisions during 2015 saved the city “half a billion dollars and means we can meet water quality goals a lot faster as well.”

“Hopefully in the next 10 years we can be completely done.”