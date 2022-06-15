City of Lynchburg announces opening of new Lakeside Drive bridge on Friday

The City of Lynchburg announced on Wednesday the new Lakeside Drive bridge over Blackwater Creek will be opening on Friday at about 1 p.m.

The $26 million project, nearly two years in the making, will shift the traffic pattern of Lakeside Drive from the old bridge that sits alongside the College Lake Dam to about 200 feet north, where the new roundabout and bridge is located.

According to the news release, contractors for the City of Lynchburg will be switching traffic pattern in the Lakeside Drive area, as well as College Drive and Old Forest Road on Friday.

This switch will open up a portion of the new roundabout and bridge that will cross over Blackwater Creek.

The release says the shift of the traffic pattern will begin at about 1 p.m. and will be completed by 3 p.m. Delays are expected in the area during that time.

Because this is the first phase of the project, the city said in the release that the area will remain a construction zone until completion. Starting Friday, traffic will be restricted to the interior lanes on the new bridge, giving room for construction to continue along the route.

With the new traffic pattern, city staff has provided residents with a video on how drivers should navigate the changes.

The video is available on the City of Lynchburg's YouTube channel.

