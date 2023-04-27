The City of Lynchburg announced Thursday a new member will be joining the city's electoral board effective immediately, replacing a board member who recently resigned from her post, according to a news release.

David Neumeyer, a former member of the electoral board, has been reappointed to fill the vacant position left by Carolyn Sherayko, who resigned from the board effective March 28, according to the city.

Neumeyer, who will serve a term through the end of this year, will represent the Democratic Party on the electoral board, which is comprised of three members. The board has one representative from each of the two major political parties. The third member comes from the party of the governor of Virginia, who is currently Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Neumeyer will join Republicans Steve Troxel and Betty Gibbs, who serve as the vice chair and secretary of the board, respectively, the city said.

Sherayko resigned in March citing recently passed resolutions she claims "effectively" will remove General Registrar Christine Gibbons from her position. Another resolution establishes the terms of deputy registrars will not extend past the term of the general registrar.

She alleged the resolutions were "politically motivated and without cause."

Troxel said the board wanted to "see what our options are," while Gibbs said the resolutions were "simply making policy and declaring that the Lynchburg registrar’s office and electoral board will abide by the code."

Currently, the electoral board is set to conduct a special closed session at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, followed by its regular meeting at 4 p.m. in the GLTC conference room, 800 Kemper St.