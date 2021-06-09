City of Lynchburg raises concerns about Pedlar plan

During previous discussions with the Forest Service, the city was told herbicides will only be applied directly to target plants, such as invasive species, with no aerial or broadcast application.

In his letter, Mitchell said the city also would like to know exactly where buffers to streams and the reservoir will be located and how large they will be.

After rainstorms, the city would like Water Resources staff to accompany the Forest Service and its contractors to determine whether work should be stopped to take necessary corrective action.

The Forest Service’s final environmental assessment plan says, “This project likely contains three separate timber sales, such that effects could be spread out over numerous years and therefore sediment loads are expected to be substantially reduced.”

Mitchell noted, however, that “likely contains three separate sales” is not definitive, and the city would like an exact time frame with the amount of timbering to be done in a given period.

Lauren Stull, district ranger for the Glenwood & Pedlar District of the George Washington Forest, has said the Pedlar plan is necessary to create early successional forest, which includes herbs, shrubs and small trees that regenerate after cutting.