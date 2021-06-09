City of Lynchburg raises concerns about Pedlar plan

The City of Lynchburg has filed a request for administrative review of the U.S. Forest Service’s Pedlar River North Vegetation Plan, expressing concerns about impacts on the Pedlar Reservoir.
The reservoir provides drinking water to more than 100,000 people in the City of Lynchburg and surrounding counties.
Tim Mitchell, director of Water Resources for Lynchburg, who wrote the objection, noted the city appreciates the cooperation they have received to date from the Forest Service, which plans to harvest 558 acres of trees and do prescribed burns on 4,432 acres in the George Washington National Forest.
The cutting and burning is to take place east of Buena Vista along the eastern side of the Blue Ridge Parkway, west of Oronoco, south of Clark’s Gap and north of the Pedlar Reservoir in Amherst County.
The city is primarily concerned about sedimentation and erosion of steep banks surrounding the reservoir and is asking that a site-specific plan allow the city and its erosion and sedimentation control engineer to review the plan and suggest design features to maximize protection of the reservoir.
“The City’s reservoir-focused interest pertains to all forest management activities encompassed by the project having the potential to adversely impact Pedlar Reservoir’s water quality (sediments/solids, herbicides, chemistry generally) and capacity (sediment deposit), including but not limited to timber harvest, road construction and use, prescribed burns, and herbicides use,” Mitchell wrote.
During previous discussions with the Forest Service, the city was told herbicides will only be applied directly to target plants, such as invasive species, with no aerial or broadcast application.
In his letter, Mitchell said the city also would like to know exactly where buffers to streams and the reservoir will be located and how large they will be.
After rainstorms, the city would like Water Resources staff to accompany the Forest Service and its contractors to determine whether work should be stopped to take necessary corrective action.
The Forest Service’s final environmental assessment plan says, “This project likely contains three separate timber sales, such that effects could be spread out over numerous years and therefore sediment loads are expected to be substantially reduced.”
Mitchell noted, however, that “likely contains three separate sales” is not definitive, and the city would like an exact time frame with the amount of timbering to be done in a given period.
Lauren Stull, district ranger for the Glenwood & Pedlar District of the George Washington Forest, has said the Pedlar plan is necessary to create early successional forest, which includes herbs, shrubs and small trees that regenerate after cutting.
According to Stull, the George Washington and Jefferson national forests host about 292 wildlife species that are classified as threatened, endangered, sensitive, locally rare or of public interest.
She says 125 of those species require early successional habitat, while 152 species need a mix of early successional habitat and mature habitat in close proximity.
But people concerned about protecting forests question the need for more early successional forests when mature forests are increasingly rare and old growth is virtually nonexistent.
In his letter, Mitchell also requested the Forest Service share findings of monitoring activities in the watershed, meet with the city as needed and identify watershed improvement projects.
Mitchell’s entire letter can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58783 under the public comment section.