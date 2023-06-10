Beginning Monday and continuing for about two months, construction on the pedestal for the placement of the Mayor M.W. “Teedy” Thornhill, Jr. statue planned for the roundabout at 5th and Federal streets will take place, according to a news release from the city.

Thornhill, first elected to Lynchburg City Council in 1972 as the Ward II representative, was elected as the city’s first African American mayor in 1990. The statue in his honor is being erected in partnership between the City of Lynchburg, the 5th Street Community Development Corporation, Wiley|Wilson and Hill Studio.

Last September, during a briefing from City Planner Tom Martin on the art installation, he told council the statue itself is being cast by Carolina Bronze of Seagrove, North Carolina.

The artist is Ed Walker, according to the presentation given by Martin.

At that meeting, Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder said he was “so excited” for the Thornhill statue to be installed, adding the 5th Street Community Development Committee had been working on the project for “several years.”

“He was a pillar in our community since I was a child,” Wilder added about Thornhill.

The city said motorists should expect minor delays and use caution in the area of the roundabout while traveling, adding there could be flagging operations, changes in traffic patterns and temporary signage.

According to the news release, periodic detours and lane closures will occur. However, emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

Pat Price, who sits on the city’s African American Culture Committee, told the The News & Advance on Friday the statue is expected to be unveiled Aug. 19, the weekend of the old Dunbar High School reunion held annually.