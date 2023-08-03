The City of Lynchburg has returned to using the Pedlar Reservoir as its main source for drinking water after a water line break earlier this week forced the city to use the James River as a source, according to a news release from the city.

On Thursday, the Department of Water Resources said the city could return to using the reservoir, adding the break in the line was isolated so that the reservoir could be used while repairs are being completed.

On Tuesday, the city was advised of a break on the raw water line from the reservoir, forcing the city to use the James River as its source of drinking water. The city said the water was treated to "the same exceptional standards as water from the Pedlar Reservoir" in the meantime, according to the news release.

For more information, contact the Department of Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.