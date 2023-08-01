Due to a break of the raw water line from the Pedlar Reservoir in Amherst County, the City of Lynchburg's water source will now be the James River, according to a news release from the city.

The Department of Water Resources in Lynchburg is currently assessing the situation at the Pedlar Reservoir and making arrangements for the repair, the city said.

According to the news release, the city has two "excellent" sources of water, and the water used from the James River will be treated to the same standards as water from the reservoir.

It's unknown how long the repairs on the water line break will take, the city said.

For more information, contact the Department of Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.