Coleman to serve as Lynchburg City School Board chair, Brennan to be vice chair

The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted at its Tuesday meeting for James Coleman to serve as the board chair and Robert Brennan to serve as vice chair of the board for 2020-21.
Coleman served as the board’s vice chair for the 2019-20 school year. Brennan and Coleman were reappointed to the school board by Lynchburg City Council for their second and third terms, respectively, last month.
Coleman serves District 3, which includes William Marvin Bass, Heritage and Sheffield elementary schools, Hutcherson Early Learning Center and Heritage High School. Brennan serves District 1, which includes Bedford Hills, Linkhorne and Paul Munro elementary schools, as well as Linkhorne Middle School.
