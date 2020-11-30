College Lake dam watch issued, dam failure not a concern

The decision to issue a flash flood watch was a joint decision, Stonefield said. "It was a well-coordinated effort between the dam operator, the city and the National Weather Service.”

Mitchell agreed that this was a coordinated communication with the National Weather Service and that no significant changes in communication had needed to result from the confusion earlier in the month.

He said the water resources department clarified with the weather service that reaching stage two should result in a flash flood watch rather than a flash flood warning, so as to not communicate "imminent failure."

Stonefield said his office was contacted by dam operators about 1 p.m. Monday and was told they wanted to go to a "level two," which requires the weather service to issue a flash flood watch. The highest notification, a stage three, would require a warning of imminent failure, according to the weather service.

"They are watching the dam as is," Stonefield said.

As of 3 p.m., Stonefield said the rain had pulled out of the area and there was no additional rain going into the dam other than runoff.

"It's around 2 a.m. in the morning we have the watch out for,” but that doesn’t mean the watch can't be canceled early, he said.