Coming full circle: Former parishioner returns to lead Forest church as new priest

He moved to Radford in his early 20s and spent time in Alabama before moving back to Northern Virginia in 2003.

"Well, the first thing I would say is, it wasn't my decision, it was God's decision," Rhodes said of pursuing priesthood. "It wasn't ever something that had you asked me 15 years ago … I probably would have laughed because it was nowhere on my radar, but God had different plans for me than I had for myself."

Prior to beginning seminary in 2014, Rhodes said there was a period of time he could only describe as receiving taps on his shoulder for a calling which he ignored.

Those taps became more and more noticeable, until one Sunday when he and his wife returned from church and he "suddenly felt like I was being grabbed by the lapels of my jacket and being shaken."

"It’s been a process of tearing myself down for a period of time in Radford, and so many other people helping build me back up and rediscover who I was, and ultimately me paying attention to the nudges and taps and everything else, finally coming back to realize not just who I was but what it was I being led to do," Rhodes said.