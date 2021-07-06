Commercial-size storage units planned in Forest area

BEDFORD — A developer's plan to build commercial-size storage units in Forest has the green light after a needed rezoning recently was unanimously approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.

Overstreet Enterprises, LLC, submitted an application to rezone 4 acres of currently vacant land on Cottonwood Road, just off U.S. 221 across the border from the city of Lynchburg, from “low-density residential” to “higher-intensity industrial district” for warehousing and distribution use. The application’s approval greenlights a plan to establish long-term, commercial storage units on the site.

The proposed facility is different from smaller units made for short term, personal storage, applicant and hardware store owner Charles Overstreet said. The commercial storage units will measure 25 by 75 feet and could store things such as RVs and boats.

Traffic impact in the area is expected to be minimal, as the long-term rental nature of the units should mean renters will not constantly be coming and going, the applicant said.