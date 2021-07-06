Commercial-size storage units planned in Forest area

BEDFORD — A developer's plan to build commercial-size storage units in Forest has the green light after a needed rezoning recently was unanimously approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.
Overstreet Enterprises, LLC, submitted an application to rezone 4 acres of currently vacant land on Cottonwood Road, just off U.S. 221 across the border from the city of Lynchburg, from “low-density residential” to “higher-intensity industrial district” for warehousing and distribution use. The application’s approval greenlights a plan to establish long-term, commercial storage units on the site.
The proposed facility is different from smaller units made for short term, personal storage, applicant and hardware store owner Charles Overstreet said. The commercial storage units will measure 25 by 75 feet and could store things such as RVs and boats.
Traffic impact in the area is expected to be minimal, as the long-term rental nature of the units should mean renters will not constantly be coming and going, the applicant said.
The commercial storage units are to be in phase one of three planned for the site. Phase one development will see a storage warehouse built toward the front of the property, with large commercial storage units being constructed just behind it. The next two phases of development would include slightly smaller storage units, but ones still larger than most short-term, personal storage rentals, Overstreet said.
“The business model shows that there’s a need for this throughout the Central Virginia area, so we would like to fill that need with this type of facility,” Overstreet said.
The Bedford County Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning application with a 7-0 vote at its June 15 meeting. Supervisors approved the rezoning June 28, with no one speaking at a public hearing.
Two citizens who live near the rezoned parcel spoke at the planning commission meeting with concerns over the present condition of Cottonwood Road. Currently a private, unpaved road, the speakers said they worried heavy vehicles such as trucks would have difficulty accessing the proposed storage facility location and could also worsen existing road conditions.
After hearing this concern, the applicant added a proffer to improve, surface treat and pave the first 240 linear feet of Cottonwood Road — up to the entrance of the 4-acre property — so the infrastructure would support any traffic, particularly delivery trucks or similar vehicles, the facility might draw.
Chairman and District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott, whose district the rezoning is in, was particularly in favor of the road improvement proffer.
“It is a great improvement to the property,” Scott said.