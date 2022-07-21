Commonwealth Games this weekend expected to have multimillion-dollar economic impact in region

For the seventh year in a row, the Virginia Commonwealth Games are being held this weekend at Liberty University.

Each year, the event brings in millions of dollars of economic impact to the region as well as thousands of players, participants and spectators.

Charity Waldron, director of operations and media relations for Virginia Amateur Sports, which puts on the Commonwealth Games, said the organization works with the city's Office of Economic Development and Tourism to produce economic impact reports annually post-Games.

The 2021 Games had an economic impact of more than $3.9 million on Lynchburg and the surrounding area, she said. She said she anticipates similar numbers for 2022 and has been pleased so far with hotel bookings and registration numbers.

“The community support from Lynchburg restaurants, hotels, the city and so many others has helped make the Games a continued success,” she said. “We have a couple of big weekends of events, but also try to sprinkle some events throughout the rest of the year, to help continue to support our area partners, not just in the summer but all year long.”

Bringing the Commonwealth Games to the Hill City is a partnership between Liberty University and the City of Lynchburg.

Going into its 33rd year, the annual event is held in July and is open all ages and skill levels. From archery to wrestling, this event offers sports competition venues for numerous different Olympic and Pan American sports.

Sports in the Games include baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, diving, wrestling and soccer.

“We are looking forward to welcoming more than 5,000 athletes with their families on Main Games Weekend, for a total attendance of close to 15,000,” said Anna Bentson, assistant director for the Office of Economic Development & Tourism.

She said last year, the Commonwealth Games drove more than $1.5 million in sales in the city of Lynchburg with just under 2,300 room nights booked.

“Events like the Commonwealth Games not only drive traffic and spending in the city of Lynchburg but also position the city to host large-scale sporting events,” Bentson said. “For example, the State Games of America in 2019 had an economic impact of more than $6 million.”

Christine Kennedy, with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said the Commonwealth Games provide significant economic impact, bringing over $3 million into the Lynchburg region and drawing thousands to not only compete but to experience all the region has to offer.

“We’re fortunate to have the facilities, volunteers and community support to keep this event going strong for 30-plus years,” she said.

Shannon Jeirles, general manager at SeaQuest of Lynchburg inside River Ridge mall, said the business plans to staff accordingly due to the anticipated uptick in business from the Games.

“We’re definitely expecting a busy weekend this weekend, so it will impact our preparation for the weekend and we’re making sure that we're stocked up on supplies and making sure the animals are ready,” she said.

She said visitors and participants already were in town last weekend for some games that started before the opening ceremonies, and SeaQuest saw not only athletes and their families last Saturday but also spectators.

“It's been great for us because it's a great opportunity for people to see some of what Lynchburg has to offer and we're so close to Liberty, it's an easy stop over here to spend an hour, an hour and a half between sporting events,” she said. “And it gives them the opportunity to not only see us but spend money in some of the other venues in the mall.”

She said the Games are beneficial to Lynchburg and allows businesses to show off the region.

Jennifer Adamczyk, area director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites — both on Wards Road — said the two hotels are sponsors and hosts of the event, meaning they house many of the teams and staff members for the Games.

“It’s always a busy weekend for us. It’s definitely one of the busier weekends of the year; we definitely have it on our major events list and plan for it pretty far in advance,” she said.

The two hotels together have about 183 rooms booked on Friday and Saturday night and see about $20,000 to $25,000 in revenue from those reservations.

Visitors also spend money in the pantry areas, gift shop and restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn.

“The local restaurants and shops, particularly around the Wards Road area and I'm sure downtown as well, see a lot of activity with the guests,” she said. “They spend their money there last-minute shopping, and they all have to eat three meals a day, so we stay pretty busy around here.”

She thinks it’s a great event for the area and brings in a big crowd with a nice mixture of children and adults.

“They tend to be very respectful and they really seem to like to come into the Lynchburg area,” she said. “They enjoy the facilities that Liberty and the city has to offer and I know that all the restaurants are full and they’re busy especially down the Wards Road area. So it helps all the hotels, all the restaurants, all the shops. We're always grateful for the business and definitely count it as one of our busier weekends of the year. It ranks right up here with football game weekends and move-in weekends for Liberty. So it's definitely a peak demand period for us.”