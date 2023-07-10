Lynchburg’s top prosecutor announced Monday the use of force by a city police officer during a shooting at an apartment complex on Longview Road in May was “justifiable,” according to a news release from her office.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison announced Monday the actions of LPD officer S. Evans actions in shooting Ashley Biggs Neeley on May 12 at an apartment in the 1500 block of Longview Drive amounted to a “justifiable use of deadly force” and Evans will face no criminal charges.

Neeley, 35, was charged by Virginia State Police with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, according to the department.

The incident transpired at about 8 a.m. May 12, after Lynchburg Emergency Communications received a call for a welfare check on Neeley. According to Harrison’s report, the caller detailed unusual behavior by Neeley and said she had a child with her who was not at school.

Officer G. Boras of LPD arrived to conduct the welfare check at 8:05 a.m., speaking with Neeley at the apartment where he saw the child. Boras then contacted Child Protective Services based on the allegations for the welfare check and his own observations, Harrison wrote.

When the CPS workers arrived at 9:30 a.m., Harrison said Neeley, who was familiar to one of the CPS workers, was not cooperative with officers.

According to Harrison, Neeley refused to take a drug test, which would have resulted in the same outcome as a positive test: CPS would call the child’s father to take custody.

When a CPS worker picked up the phone to call the child’s father, Neeley began screaming at the workers to “get the f- — out of my house!” Harrison wrote.

Neeley then grabbed one of the CPS workers by the arms and shouted the same statement again, according to the report. After one CPS worker tried to pull Neeley’s arms off the other worker, Neeley then grabbed the other worker by the arm and shoved the worker who attempted to intervene.

Both workers left the apartment and called 911 at 9:35 a.m., according to Harrison.

The report says Boras, who was at the scene earlier, and Evans responded to the call, where they took statements of the CPS workers in the parking lot before approaching Neeley’s apartment.

According to Harrison, in about a nine-second span at about 9:50 a.m., after Boras and Evans knocked and called for Neeley to come to the door, Neeley opened the door with two knives in her right hand. As she opened the door, Neeley saw Evans and put one of the knives into her left hand.

With the blades of the knives facing down from her hand, Neeley screamed “f- — you!” while charging at Evans, according to the report. Harrison wrote she raised both hands with the knives above her head as she moved forward with the blades pointed at Evans’ head and neck.

Evans’ retreat was limited by the small space on the landing at the apartment, backing him into an enclosed corner against a wall and other apartment doors.

As Evans attempted to “bat away” Neeley’s arms, he described in Harrison’s report that Neeley’s stabbing motions came “very close to his skin” in areas not covered by his body armor, adding the force used was “considerable,” and he believed she intended to kill him.

Once Evans got into a position where he was no longer cornered by Neeley, Evans unholstered his LPD-issued firearm and pointed it at Neeley, who then stopped moving forward, but kept the knives above her head with the blades facing the officers, Harrison wrote.

According to the report, Neeley then turned her attention to Officer Boras, who yelled at her to drop the knives, but was interrupted by Neeley screaming “F- — you!” While Boras continued to yell commands at Neeley, Harrison wrote the woman stepped back and then charged Evans while screaming “f- — you!” with the knives at shoulder level and the blades pointed toward Evans.

When Neeley closed the distance to less than 10 feet, Harrison wrote Evans fired one shot into her right shoulder. While Neeley dropped the knife in her left hand, she continued to grasp the knife in her right hand, now at chest level, and took several steps backward.

Once Neeley later dropped the second knife, Boras approached to render first aid, while Evans continued to hold Neeley at gun point since the officers did not realize she threw the knife from her left hand down. Evans later removed the child from the scene as other officers arrived. The child was found unharmed and was released to CPS until he could be placed with another family member.

According to Harrison, one eyewitness to the event described Neeley’s attack against the officers as occurring “in the blink of an eye.”

Boras and Evans said in an interview after the incident the use of deadly force in the situation was “consistent with their training” that when they are met with deadly force they are to use deadly force to repel or stop the attack.

Harrison ruled Evans’s use was justifiable, saying it was “necessary to prevent the immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to himself or others.” Harrison cited multiple incidents where Neeley refused orders by the officers to drop the knives, and that instead of complying she charged the officer with the blades pointed at them.

“From Neeley’s actions,” she wrote, “it was clear she would not obey any commands or stop attempts to stab Officer Evans.”

Harrison noted the body-worn camera footage of the incident will not be released as Neeley faces pending criminal charges from the events.

Neeley is due in Lynchburg General District Court on the four charges at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18, according to court records.