Lynchburg's top prosecutor said Wednesday the use of force by three Lynchburg Police Department officers in a car chase and shooting on Dec. 31 was "justifiable," according to a news release from her office.

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison announced in a news release Wednesday that the actions of LPD officers M. Donellan, J. Massie and R. Shelton in the apprehension of Jonathan Poe amounted to "justifiable use of deadly force," and that the officers will face no criminal charges.

Poe, 30, according to jail records, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving and disregarding a signal by a law enforcement officer to stop for his involvement in a police chase and shootout with LPD officers on Dec. 31, 2022.

Poe was shot multiple times and "recovered sufficiently from his injuries to be housed in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail," Harrison wrote in her release Wednesday.

Harrison, after reviewing investigation reports by state police, body worn camera footage of the event, reports prepared by LPD and other agency officers, photographs of the scene, crime scene documentation, medical records of Poe and interviews with the involved parties, said the actions of the officers amounted to "justifiable use of deadly force."

According to Harrison's summary of the facts, at 11:18 p.m. on Dec. 31, LPD officer Sgt. J. Tucker patrolled downtown Lynchburg in a marked LPD car and witnessed a silver sedan pass him heading northwest on Main Street near 13th Street.

Harrison said the vehicle was going 50 mph in a 25 mph speed zone that included pedestrian traffic as a result of the holiday. Tucker saw the vehicle nearly strike two pedestrians, and then turned on his lights to initiate a traffic stop. However, Poe did not respond to the signal or siren to pull over.

After speeding down Rivermont Avenue and nearby side streets, Poe ultimately circled back to the 5th and Church streets intersection, where he took a right onto 5th Street.

He then drove southwest on 5th Street, and continued onto Memorial Avenue where he drove more than 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Harrison said Poe lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car in front of 2240 Memorial Ave.

"Sgt. Tucker and multiple other officers who were alerted to the high speed car chase were in the immediate area of the wreck," Harrison said, including officers Donellan, Massie and Shelton.

A female passenger immediately got out of the passenger side of the vehicle with her hands up, Harrison said. As she attempted to walk toward Tucker, who was at the rear of the vehicle, Poe began firing a gun at officers Donellan, Massie and Shelton, who were facing the driver's side front of the vehicle.

Harrison wrote that dash cameras showed officers calling out to Poe to put his hands up while he was in the driver's seat of the car. Officers were about 10 feet away, Harrison said. Poe lifted a gun and fired "at least 2 rounds at the officers."

This is when the officers returned fire, Harrison said, before stopping and continuing to call for Poe to stop and put his hands up. Poe then fired another round of up to ten shots in rapid succession, according to Harrison.

The officers shot back with rounds of fire continuing between Poe and the officers until Poe stopped shooting. Officers continued to call for Poe to show his hands, which he did not do, Harrison said.

She did not specify how many shots the officers fired.

"Ultimately," Harrison wrote, "an armored vehicle was used to shield the officers so they could safely approach Poe. The officers pulled Poe out of his car and assisted in rendering emergency medical aid."

Exact injuries to Poe are unknown.

Harrison said all three officers believed their lives and the lives of their fellow officers were in danger due to Poe shooting at them. She also noted evidence from the marked LPD vehicle officers took cover behind demonstrated a trajectory path of a bullet that came from the suspect vehicle toward the officers' positions.

"One officer reported he heard a bullet zip past his head upon the first shots fired by Poe," Harrison wrote.

A Glock 19 semiautomatic handgun was found just outside the open passenger door of Poe's vehicle with a high-capacity magazine that could hold 31 bullets, Harrison wrote.

"Eleven bullets were still in the magazine. Multiple spent shell casings were located inside Poe’s vehicle," she would go on to write.

The passenger in the vehicle and officers were unharmed.

In closing, Harrison wrote the officers' use of deadly force came from "an immediate threat to themselves and other officers."

According to Harrison, the body worn camera footage will not be released at this time and no further details of the case will be discussed, as Poe faces numerous charges related to the events.

According to online court documents, Poe was expected to appear in Lynchburg General District Court for a preliminary hearing on April 20, but it was continued until July 5.