Community Access Network granted $2.4 million in health support funding

Lynchburg’s Community Access Network will receive $2.4 million of federal grant money over the next two years in a COVID-19-motivated effort to bolster health care centers that work with underserved populations.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced earlier this year it’d be distributing American Rescue Plan money to community-based health centers in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and support those centers’ core operations.

Community Access Network learned last week that it’d receive $2.4 million over the course of two years from a look-alike grant program, according to a news release.

Christina Delzingaro, CAN’s CEO, said most of the funding will bolster current comprehensive healthcare operations and some will go toward expanding its primary care, dental care and behavioral health services by adding more care providers and supporting the well-being of clinic staff.

On top of purchasing new software and “strengthening our organizational infrastructure to ensure staff and patient satisfaction,” she said the funding will support six current positions and five new ones.

Johnson Health Center received $4.3 million of American Rescue Plan funding in the spring, which administrators said would help the provider adjust its infrastructure and services to better suit patient needs and, like CAN, support its employees’ wellbeing.

