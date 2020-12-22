 Skip to main content
Community nonprofit spreads some holiday cheer at Miller Park Santa event

Community nonprofit spreads some holiday cheer at Miller Park Santa event

Lines of families waited at Miller Park for a chance to wave a distanced hello to Santa Claus and pick up a few holiday goodies for home. One Community, One Voice, a Lynchburg nonprofit formed from the partnership of local faith communities and law enforcement hosted the festivities Tuesday evening. With gospel music serenaded in the background, children dropped off letters for Santa, posed in front of his living room setup for photos and got to pick out a toy or two from volunteers. Families could also pick up some basic articles of clothing, groceries and a coronavirus care package with hand sanitizer and other protective goods.

