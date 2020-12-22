Lines of families waited at Miller Park for a chance to wave a distanced hello to Santa Claus and pick up a few holiday goodies for home. One Community, One Voice, a Lynchburg nonprofit formed from the partnership of local faith communities and law enforcement hosted the festivities Tuesday evening. With gospel music serenaded in the background, children dropped off letters for Santa, posed in front of his living room setup for photos and got to pick out a toy or two from volunteers. Families could also pick up some basic articles of clothing, groceries and a coronavirus care package with hand sanitizer and other protective goods.
Just In
Community nonprofit spreads some holiday cheer at Miller Park Santa event
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just after Christmas Day, a Lynchburg resident and former Tuskegee Airman will turn a century old.
'He's become a friend': Lynchburg mail carrier receives surprise retirement celebration from residents
At the end of the year, residents of the Waterton community will say goodbye to a man who at first was a stranger to them but has since become like a neighbor himself: the mail carrier, Sam Phillips.
Dalton Wayne Holbrook, 23, was arrested June 6 after investigation into the death of John Albert Menna, who was found dead two days prior in his home on the 6000 block of White House Road, according to a news release from law enforcement at the time.
Lynchburg-area school divisions report 65 new positive COVID-19 cases this week; Bedford accounts for 30
Schools in Lynchburg City Schools, and Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions begin their winter breaks next week, and have reported a total of 404 positive COVID-19 cases since their school years began.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
A Lynchburg pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, police said.
A Ruckersville man convicted of stealing from Amherst County residents as they were recovering from a tornado that hit their Elon home in April 2018 was sentenced Monday to two years in jail.
Most of Virginia's Republican congressmen — Reps. Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith and Rob Wittman — are still holding out on recognizing Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
With Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Assistant Administrator Joshua Salmon slated to take the place of Tim Trent as head of area jails next…
First-time offenders face a fine of $125, and additional offenses are a fine of $250.