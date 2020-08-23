Community notes for Aug. 23, 2020

The Lynchburg Humane Society is hoping to leverage a recent high-profile celebrity adoption to raise awareness about other pets.
Actor Dennis Quaid recently adopted a cat named Dennis Quaid from the humane society, and now the organization wants to start the “Dennis Quaid Challenge” to see other animals adopted, the society said in a news release.
Other celebrity-named pets at the humane society include cats named Nicole Kidman and Keenan Thompson, and dogs named Seth Rogen and Harry Styles.
People who can’t adopt could help by sharing the humane society’s pet posts on social media using the hashtag #DennisQuaidChallenge, the society said.
Bedford County teens chosen for safety council
Three Bedford County students were among 14 from around Virginia chosen to serve on Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s Youth Advisory Council for the upcoming school year.
They are Payton Poindexter, a junior at Jefferson Forest High School; Bailey Dills, a junior at Liberty High School; and Derrick Hughes, a sophomore at Staunton River High School.
The students were chosen based on an application process that included essay questions and letters of recommendation.
YOVASO, funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, teaches driver and passenger safety to youths. Membership is open to Virginia high schools, middle schools and youth groups.
Local teen contributes to upcoming book, ‘QuaranTEEN: Our New Normal’
Local high school student Helen Treacy recently signed a publishing deal with Scriptor Publishing Group to be a contributing author in a collaborative book titled “QuaranTEEN: Our New Normal.”
Compiled with submissions by Treacy and eight other teenagers across the United States, the forthcoming book chronicles the experiences and perspectives of teens through the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift it brought to the lives of people everywhere.
When not restricted by pandemic guidelines, Treacy involves herself in academics, athletics, various leadership roles and enjoys spending time with family and friends, a news release from Scriptor Publishing Group said. According to the release, Treacy hopes to pursue creative writing in the future.
For more information about the project, contact info@Scriptor PublishingGroup.com.
— From staff reports
