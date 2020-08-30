Community notes for Aug. 30, 2020

The Lynchburg-based steel manufacturing firm, Banker Steel Company, is matching donations up to $50,000 to IRON Lives Inc. of Central Virginia.
IRON (“I’m Responsible for Overcoming Negativity”), founded in 2010 by Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown, is a free mentoring program in several middle and high schools in Lynchburg, Amherst County and Bedford County. It aims to teach communication and leadership skills, character development and stewardship of time, talent and finances, according to a news release.
For more information, contact info@ironlives.com, visit www.ironlives.com or find the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.
Lynchburg teen named unofficial Pokemon World Champion
Isaiah Bradner, a junior at E.C. Glass High School, has been dubbed the Pokemon community’s unofficial world champion after winning an online Pokemon Trading Card Game tournament earlier this month.
The community-organized online tournament was put together after the official Pokemon World Championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The online tournament featured 1,235 players from around the world, according to the entertainment and gaming news website IGN.
The Pokemon Trading Card Game is a collectible card game based on Nintendo’s Pokemon games and TV show. Players build a deck from their cards and use them to battle an opponent.
When profiled in The News & Advance in 2017 at age 13 due to his success as a high-ranking Pokemon player, Bradner described the game as “kind of like chess with cards,” noting, “It’s an easy game to learn, but a hard game to master.”
— From staff reports
