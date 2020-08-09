Community notes for Aug. 9, 2020

Emily Neel, of Liberty High School, and Georgia Helein, of Heritage High School, have been awarded Comcast NBCUniversal Leaders and Achievers Scholarships.
Each one is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service and outstanding qualities in character, integrity and leadership.
First Tom Webb Children’s Fund Scholarship awarded
Jubilee Family Development Center awarded the first Tom Webb Children’s Fund Scholarship to Whitney Culpepper, a 2020 graduate of Heritage High School.
Culpepper will attend Bridgewater College this fall, majoring in psychology. The Tom Webb Children’s Fund Scholarship for $1,000 will be paid directly to Bridgewater College to assist with her tuition.
Culpepper has attended Jubilee’s programs for many years, including the YES After School Tutoring Program and the Summer Enrichment Camp. She has also mentored in the Jubilee’s GEM Girls Mentoring Program.
Bedford County students recognized for good citizenship
Three Bedford County Public Schools students have been recognized by The Peaks of Otter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution as 2020 DAR Good Citizens.
Staunton River High School’s Tori Rogers, Liberty High School’s Lucienne Garrett and Jefferson Forest High School’s Madison Martin were recognized as best representing the qualities of a good citizen, including dependability, truthfulness, honesty, responsibility, patriotism and more. Recipients must have a grade point average of at least 3.0.
Typically, recipients are honored in the spring of their senior year at a special DAR meeting. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, recipients were mailed their certificates, pins and monetary awards.
The Peaks of Otter chapter also honored Jacob Russell, of Big Island Elementary School, with a certificate and medal for his participation in the DAR American History Essay Contest.
Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library awarded grant
The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation has provided The Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library a $3,500 grant to assist with volunteer space upgrades.
This grant will allow the museum to create a cohesive, expanded and organized work environment to better equip current and future volunteers to serve at the museum.
