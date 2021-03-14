Community notes for March 14, 2021

James River Environmental Education Program receives $81K grant
The American Electric Power Foundation awarded a three-year grant totaling $81,000 to the James River Environmental Education Program to be used for environmental education courses in Lynchburg City Schools.
According to a news release, “the James River Environmental Education Program combines STEM education and environmental stewardship, making the importance of research and environmental monitoring real and applicable to LCS students.”
Over the next three years, this funding will be used to support environmental stewardship education, advanced high school environment and ecology classes, science classes at the division’s Empowerment Academy, as well as professional development for LCS teachers.
“This type of experiential learning provides our students with hands-on opportunities to explore river ecosystems and learn about biotic and abiotic interactions all while having fun and creating lifelong memories. We are grateful for AEP’s investment in Lynchburg City Schools,” LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said in the news release.
Electric cooperative contest to award laptops to high school juniors this spring
High school juniors in Southside Electric Cooperative’s service area now can apply to YouthTECH, a new program awarding laptop computers to students this spring, according to a news release.
YouthTECH will give new laptops to eight juniors — in public schools, private schools, or who are home-schooled — who live and attend school in one of SEC’s 18 counties. Students’ parents or guardians do not have to receive electricity from the cooperative to be eligible. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. March 26.
Applicants should complete the application and write an essay of up to 500 words on “a personal characteristic they are developing and why,” and also submit a headshot photo.
Applicants can email their materials to memberandpublicrelations@sec.coop; send postal mail to P.O. Box 7, Crewe, VA 23930; or drop them off at one of the cooperatives offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie or Powhatan. A panel will review the applications and select winners; no personal interviews will be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, see the “Community” tab at www.sec.coop; contact the cooperative’s community relations coordinators Joy Stump at (434) 645-3219 or joy.stump@sec.coop, or Mark Thomas at (434) 645-3276 or mark.thomas@sec.coop.
March is Red Cross Month
Those who donate blood, platelets and plasma March 15-26 through the Red Cross will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
“The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients,” the Red Cross said in a news release.
“COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
» Forest: Noon—5:30 p.m. March 15, Freedom Baptist Church, 1595 Turkey Foot Road.
» Rustburg: Noon— 6 p.m. March 19, Rustburg Community Ruritan Building, 200 Colonial Highway
» Rustburg: 1 p.m.— 6 p.m. March 25, Rustburg Community Ruritan Building, 200 Colonial Highway
- From staff reports