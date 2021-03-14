Community notes for March 14, 2021

YouthTECH will give new laptops to eight juniors — in public schools, private schools, or who are home-schooled — who live and attend school in one of SEC’s 18 counties. Students’ parents or guardians do not have to receive electricity from the cooperative to be eligible. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. March 26.

Applicants should complete the application and write an essay of up to 500 words on “a personal characteristic they are developing and why,” and also submit a headshot photo.

Applicants can email their materials to memberandpublicrelations@sec.coop; send postal mail to P.O. Box 7, Crewe, VA 23930; or drop them off at one of the cooperatives offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie or Powhatan. A panel will review the applications and select winners; no personal interviews will be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, see the “Community” tab at www.sec.coop; contact the cooperative’s community relations coordinators Joy Stump at (434) 645-3219 or joy.stump@sec.coop, or Mark Thomas at (434) 645-3276 or mark.thomas@sec.coop.

March is Red Cross Month

Those who donate blood, platelets and plasma March 15-26 through the Red Cross will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.