Community Notes for Nov. 8, 2020

Campbell County Animal Control and Corban Veterinary Services will host a drive-thru rabies clinic from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Long’s Farm Supply, 1103 Lynchburg Avenue in Brookneal.

Vaccines for cats or dogs costs $10 each. Cash and checks will be accepted; debit and credit cards will not.

Those attending do not have to be a resident of Campbell County. Bring a pen and clipboard or something to write on, as these items will not be given out.

To request a form in advance, stop by Campbell County Animal Control, Long’s Farm Supply or email: jbdavid@co.campbell.va.us

Officials recommend safe sleep practices

After seeing infant fatalities in Lynchburg rise from three in 2019 to six this year, local officials have some tips on safe infant sleep practices.

“The first tip is there should be no smoking near pregnant women or infants. We want to set strict rules for smoke-free homes and cars,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. “We want to eliminate second-hand tobacco smoke from all places in which children and other non-smokers spend time.” He said 50% of infant sleep-related deaths occur around secondhand smoke.

Other tips include making sure babies always sleep alone, on their backs and inside a crib on a firm, flat sleep surface, such as a mattress in a crib covered only by a fitted sheet. Parents can share a room but not a bed with the baby. Keep soft bedding such as blankets, pillows, and soft toys out of the baby’s sleep area and the temperature between 68 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

