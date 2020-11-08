Community Notes for Nov. 8, 2020

Operation Christmas Child collection week starts Nov. 16
Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week will be held Nov. 16 to 23.
Shoeboxes filled with gifts are accepted at designated drop-off locations. The organizations suggests larger gifts, such as a soccer ball or stuffed animal, be combined with hygiene items, school supplies and other toys.
Drop-off locations and instructions on how to pack a shoebox can be found online at: www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/
For more information, contact OCC Regional Area Coordinator Ruth Ann Vaughan at rvaughan@samaritan.org or (502) 262-2893.
Altavista seeks residents’ input on recreation
The Town of Altavista Recreation Committee wants to hear citizens’ priorities for future projects.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to fill out a brief online survey at: https://s.surveyplanet.com/V7_8CW0A7
Copies of the survey are also available at the YMCA or at Town Hall. Surveys are due back by Dec. 11.
Support Local Journalism
For more information, please contact the Town of Altavista at (434) 369-5001.
Drive-thru rabies clinic set for Brookneal
Campbell County Animal Control and Corban Veterinary Services will host a drive-thru rabies clinic from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Long’s Farm Supply, 1103 Lynchburg Avenue in Brookneal.
Vaccines for cats or dogs costs $10 each. Cash and checks will be accepted; debit and credit cards will not.
Those attending do not have to be a resident of Campbell County. Bring a pen and clipboard or something to write on, as these items will not be given out.
To request a form in advance, stop by Campbell County Animal Control, Long’s Farm Supply or email: jbdavid@co.campbell.va.us
Officials recommend safe sleep practices
After seeing infant fatalities in Lynchburg rise from three in 2019 to six this year, local officials have some tips on safe infant sleep practices.
“The first tip is there should be no smoking near pregnant women or infants. We want to set strict rules for smoke-free homes and cars,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. “We want to eliminate second-hand tobacco smoke from all places in which children and other non-smokers spend time.” He said 50% of infant sleep-related deaths occur around secondhand smoke.
Other tips include making sure babies always sleep alone, on their backs and inside a crib on a firm, flat sleep surface, such as a mattress in a crib covered only by a fitted sheet. Parents can share a room but not a bed with the baby. Keep soft bedding such as blankets, pillows, and soft toys out of the baby’s sleep area and the temperature between 68 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.