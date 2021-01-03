Community notes for Sunday January 3

Second Stage received a $20,000 donation from Centra Foundation in support of ongoing community programs. This funding from Centra Foundation supports the Second Helping, a program enabling Second Stage to purchase surplus food from the vendors at the weekly farm market and distribute it to food insecure residents in partnership with Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels, and New Prospect Baptist Church Food Bank.

“With your help, our pantry can provide fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meats, as well as, fresh baked items. Your donation helps provide truly ‘good-for-you’ food, while allowing our clients to pay their electric bills, rent, or buy their medicines. Your donation is very important to our clients by helping them to provide for their family,” said Kathleen Doss Lloyd of the New Prospect Baptist Church Food Bank.