Community notes

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia is the inaugural grant recipient of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation’s Century Fund. The $100,000 award will partially fund an expansion and renovation of the Free Clinic’s facility at 1016 Main St. in downtown Lynchburg.
The renovation will help the Free Clinic meet the growing need for affordable, comprehensive healthcare for uninsured adults in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties by allowing significant expansion of services, especially in the areas of behavioral health and patient education. The Main Street facility will remain open during the renovation, ensuring uninterrupted access to healthcare.
Christina Delzingaro, CEO of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, said, “We are truly grateful to the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and to the individual donors whose support has made the Century Fund possible. At a time when healthcare needs and economic inequities are heightened, we stand in the gap to ensure that high-quality healthcare, dental care, and mental health care are accessible to every member of the Central Virginia community.”
The Free Clinic of Central Virginia was founded in 1987 with a vision for everyone to have a medical home that provides for optimal individual and community wellness. The mission of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia is to ensure high-quality, compassionate and comprehensive healthcare for every member of our community. Visit www.freeclinicva.org for more information about the Free Clinic.
Founded in the early 1970’s, the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation enhances the quality of life in the communities served by the establishment of permanent endowments for the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, with income distributed annually to charitable organizations within the community. For more information about GLCF, please visit https://www.lynchburgfoundation.org.
Candlelight Tours auditions
Audition to participate in Old City Cemetery’s annual Candlelight Tours program this fall. Tryouts are from 4 to 7 p.m. July 25, and 1 to 5 p.m. July 26 at Old City Cemetery Chapel, 401 Taylor St.
Candlelight Tours are a consistently sold-out program of living history featuring portrayals of people of the 1800s and 1900s who are buried in the 214-year-old cemetery. Roles are available for individuals ages 17 and older. Rehearsals begin in late August and run into October. The tours are on Oct. 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.
Old City Cemetery will make a video recording of each monologue Oct. 3 and 4 in order to offer a digital form of the tours.
Bring a headshot and resume with you to the audition. Sign up for an audition online at: www. calendly.com/ candlelightauditions/ 2020-candlelight- tour-auditions.
Keep Virginia Beautiful awards grant to city group
Keep Virginia Beautiful is awarding its annual “30 in 30 Green Grants” daily throughout June. Blue Ridge Conservation, based in Lynchburg, will receive a grant award of $1,000 for its Community Beautification project that will benefit pollinators.
Funds provided by Keep Virginia Beautiful will be used to replant 3 acres of wildflower pollinator beds, to support pollinators for another summer. By demonstrating a pollinator support project in a highly visible location, the Blue Ridge Conservation will educate the public about the importance of pollinators, and provide a model that can be used statewide on highways.
Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $230,000 for 290 different environmental projects and programs all across the Commonwealth.
Blue Ridge Conservation was formed in 2019 to promote conservation issues in Central Virginia.
Campbell County Parenting Education to be offered
A series of free Parenting Education Classes will be offered at the Campbell County Department of Social Services, 69 Kabler Lane in Rustburg. Parents of children any age are encouraged to participate.
Topics of instruction will include: self-esteem, role modeling, communication, discipline techniques, sibling rivalry and stress management. Classes offer a variety of lectures, discussions, videos and activities. Each class covers a different subject.
To register or obtain further information, please contact Mark Yudowitch at (434) 332-9752 by July 31. Please leave your name and telephone number.
Participants will be expected to practice social distancing and face masks are required.
Classes will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18.
— From staff reports