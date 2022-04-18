Company withdraws offer to buy Bedford County Nursing Home

BEDFORD — After a week of public outcry in response to the potential sale of the Bedford County Nursing Home to a private, for-profit company, Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss announced at a special-called public hearing Monday night the company withdrew its offer to buy the nursing home earlier that afternoon.

The audience of dozens of nursing home workers, family members of residents, and general public erupted in cheers to hear the offer was withdrawn.

Roanoke-based American HealthCare, LLC, had made an offer to buy the Bedford County Nursing Home.

Nursing home workers were informed of the potential sale last Monday, and family members were not notified until last Wednesday, they said, resulting in many feeling blindsided by their local leaders.

The board of supervisors and county administration are responsible for overseeing the nursing home operations, including approving budgets and new hires, and keeping up the facility grounds. The Bedford County Nursing Home was the only one in Virginia still operating in this manner, said County Administrator Robert Hiss.

In a statement from Bedford County’s public information office last week, which Hiss reiterated points from during Monday’s meeting, top reasons for the decision to sell the facility included the board’s feeling they were not nursing home administrators, and increasingly tight, complex, and changing regulations in the nursing home industry were difficult to keep up with; and the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers went against board members’ beliefs and values. The statement said American HealthCare’s company values and mission aligned well with what county officials and board members sought in a potential buyer.

Dozens of community members packed the Bedford County administration building Monday night to speak against the sale of the nursing home, with many others emailing their thoughts for the record.

Residents’ family members and employees alike shared the overarching concerns that the quality of care offered at the home would deteriorate due to factors such as staffing cuts and profit-oriented goals of a private company, and consternation over the short notice of the potential sale and general feel of a lack of transparency from their local leadership.

In response to questions on transparency, Hiss said when striking deals and negotiating business matters in the private sector, public meetings are not required. The only requirement was a public hearing, such as the one held Monday night. He said the board and administration consulted with legal professionals and others throughout the process. After shortlisting potential buyers to five companies, four submitted offers and were interviewed. Hiss said American HealthCare “emerged as the top candidate” based on criteria Bedford County officials had established for potential buyers.

District 4 Supervisor and board chair John Sharp said the catalyst in pushing to sell the nursing home was his opposition to mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its workers.

District 1 supervisor Mickey Johnson said he was opposed to the county selling the nursing home. Although he said he did not have answers as to how the local government bodies could better manage the facility at the immediate moment, he said, "I do have a heart for it."

District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck encouraged citizens to offer constructive suggestions on how to help more effectively manage having a county-operated nursing home, to keep and to help navigate the ongoing challenges that arise, particularly in regard to tightening and complex industry regulations and staffing.

Many citizen speakers said they would be glad to work with the Bedford County board of supervisors and staff toward finding solutions together to keep the Bedford County Nursing Home operating as it currently does.

