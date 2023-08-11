BEDFORD — A Moneta-based company is working to bring faster internet service to the Town of Bedford through a recent broadband franchise agreement with town officials.

Rodney Gray, chief operating officer with Zitel, LLC, gave a formal presentation on the company’s plans during Tuesday’s Bedford Town Council meeting. Bedford Town Council on April 25 approved an ordinance to enter the agreement for public right-of-way of the town for fiber-to-premises internet access service.

Gray said Zitel prides itself in being a regional company with a focus on improving broadband in rural areas. The company works with counties in partnerships and collaborates with local entities such as fire and EMS facilities in providing fiber to municipal buildings and homes.

He said Zitel is working on eight miles of a fiber network in the town, an investment of nearly $500,000, and is connecting different areas on the outskirts of town limits.

“It’s the fastest internet available in southwest Virginia,” Gray said.

The company offers mixed monthly rates, unlimited data, waived activation fees and streaming TV as an additional add-on, according to its website.

The franchise agreement with the town allows it to bring “lightning-fast” internet service to thousands of homes and businesses in the Bedford area, an announcement on the website states.

“You’ll have internet speeds that are going to be comparable with any of the bigger cities up and down the East Coast,” Gray told council. “Nobody is going to have anything better than the Town of Bedford in all your buildings.”

Zitel’s fiber optic network is designed to provide reliable, high-speed internet service to the most remote locations and its infrastructure is “state-of-the-art” with advanced technologies, the company’s April 27 news release states.

“Zitel’s services are backed by a team of local and experienced technicians who are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service,” the release said. “The company has already begun working on the infrastructure of its fiber optic network into the Town of Bedford, on the Route 43/Virginia Byway corridor into the south side of town. Residents and businesses can expect to start seeing the benefits of Zitel’s Internet and TV services in the coming months.”

Gray showed council a map of the areas included in the fiber network.

“We’re hoping by the end of 2024 that map will be 100% complete and we’ll continuously be turning customers up and activating them …” Gray said.

Gray has said in a 2022 release on the company’s extensive work to provide internet in underserved and unserved areas of Bedford County that high-speed internet access is just important as water and electricity in neighborhoods.

“Fiber is the most resilient product that is out there for telecommunications,” Gray said. “The upper ends of the speeds of fiber have yet to be found.”

He said the company is excited to serve the Bedford area.

“We are excited we can tell people … they are getting internet that is just as fast as what they can get in Richmond, [Northern Virginia], Charlotte, wherever,” Gray said.

For more information about Zitel and its services and rates, visit https://www.zitel.co/.

“This does sound exciting,” Bedford Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley Jr. said. “We look forward to the finished product. I’m sure it’s going to have a lot of good capabilities … and we need it here.”