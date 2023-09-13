After many complaints from residents on Ennis Mountain Road, the use of an agriculturally-zoned property came into question during a Sept. 6 hearing, with neighbors saying it’s being used as a firing range.

The Nelson County Board of Zoning Appeals held the hearing on the land use matter. The board is appointed by the circuit court judges of the 24th Judicial Circuit Court and is considered an extension of the court and follows court procedures, board member Mary Kathryn Allen said during the meeting.

On May 2, the property owners of the parcels were sent a notice of correction for complaints received regarding allegations of an unpermitted outdoor firing range. Upon inspection, staff observed items at the site that are commonly used for target shooting.

The owners confirmed the use and continued as reported by Nelson County Sheriff David Hill on June 16.

The property owner was issued a violation notice requesting compliance by discontinuing the outdoor fire range use, apply for a special use permit if desired or file an appeal within 30 days. The owner filed an appeal within that time frame.

“Here it was determined that this outdoor firing range was a main use,” according to the Sept. 6 memo from Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning.

According to the memo, the definition of a firing range, as of administrative interpretation based on case law, precedent, and resources from the American Planning Association (APA) are as follows: “An outdoor firing range is any area for the sport shooting of firearms which is either commercial, or is open to the public, or is the main use. Here it is determined that this outdoor firing range was a main use,” Bishop stated in the memo.

According to complaints, and reports from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was frequent, repetitive, sometimes occurred at night and it was not done by the landowners.

Bishop determined the firing range was not an accessory use, but the main use, which requires a special use permit.

Applicant and landowner Juliet Wagner told the board Sept. 6 that she owned the parcels since her mother died in 2001.

Wagner said hay is grown on the two parcels and has been the property’s main use at least since 1986.

She said her family also hunts on the land and her grandson “target shoots” on the property.

Wagner said her grandson and friend would come “once or twice per week,” “two or three weeks at a time” and shoot targets set up on the parcel and she wants him to continue to have that option.

Alexander Elliott, Wagner’s grandson, said he and his father used to go to the property when Elliott was younger to shoot; and he and his friends had been shooting on the property for two years.

Elliott said they used steel targets on hangers and sometimes cardboard targets to measure accuracy.

He emphasized there was no set schedule and he or his grandparents have never taken money.

“I don’t know who wrote that we shot seven days in a week … that didn’t happen. We’ve never shot seven days … max would be maybe three. It’s not like we’re over there every day,” he added.

Charles Wineberg, an Ennis Mountain Road resident who lives across from the subject property, said the landowners came to the parcel primarily to discharge firearms on a recurring basis on consecutive days and weeks.

“These folks disrupted our community and returned to the quiet enjoyment of their homes elsewhere,” Wineberg said. “Everyone in the county should be protected from the disruption of having a shooting range developed willy-nilly by their neighbors, nonetheless absentee landowners.”

Freeman Mowrer, also a resident on Ennis Mountain Road, echoed those sentiments.

“Imagine having Sunday dinner to the sound of automatic rifles blasting in the background. Imagine the sound and reading a book and putting your young children to bed well after dark to the same sound. Imagine waking up the next day and it’s still happening day after day,” he said.

Phillip Payne IV, Nelson County’s attorney, said the zoning issue doesn’t “in any way, shape or form” touch upon the right to bear arms.

In this case, Payne said naturally there’s going to be some occasional gunfire, target shooting and hunting, but not a main use.

Payne said the evidence suggests a shooting range was a main use.

“The evidence presented supports the zoning administrator’s determination,” he said.

Spencer Cross, attorney representing the property owner, said the term outdoor firing range is not clear.

Cross said with haymaking being the main use of the property, which he argues grows daily from April to September, satisfies the zoning ordinance.

“I think that this is an issue that needs to be resolved by the actual rulemaking authority [board of supervisors] and for that reason, the decision of the planning and zoning authority is improper because it’s arbitrary and not what the law contemplates,” he said.

The board upheld Bishop’s decision of the outdoor firing range being a main use in a 3-1 vote.

The landowner has 30 days to appeal the decision in court.