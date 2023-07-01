The Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a crash Friday at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Lakeside Drive involving nine vehicles and felony charges against a dump truck driver.

At 8:35 a.m. Friday, LPD officers and the traffic safety unit responded to the crash and determined a dump truck struck seven vehicles in the intersection and debris from the crash damaged two other vehicles. Two people, who are currently in stable condition, were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital by the Lynchburg Fire Department, according to a news release LPD issued Friday afternoon.

The dump truck driver, James Pernell McDaniel, 54, of Concord, is charged with six counts of felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and impaired driving of a commercial vehicle. McDaniel is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without bond, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by the LPD Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.

- Justin Faulconer