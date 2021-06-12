Concord Rescue Squad celebrating 50 years

CONCORD — In the bay of the Concord Rescue Squad, four of its longtime members leaned up against the nose of an ambulance, their conversation only interrupted by the occasional squall of static from a radio, or the downpour from the June rainstorm outside.
They seemed completely at home in the rescue squad building just off U.S. 460 in Campbell County, less than a mile from the Appomattox County line.
It makes sense. For many of them this is a second home — somewhere they've raised children, met lifelong friends and dedicated countless volunteer hours to the county. They've spent decades wearing in the concrete floors, raising money and logging innumerable calls for service across the Concord area.
This July, they will celebrate 50 years.
Among the group gathered at the rescue squad on Thursday were Wayne Lankford and Fred Roberts, two original members from the squad's formation in 1971. Alongside them were Bruce and Brenda Stratton. Bruce, the current president, joined in 1978. Brenda joined as a dispatcher in 1979, and began running calls with the rescue squad in 1984.
"A good 50 years ago, none of us thought 50 years later we would still be here," Lankford said.
Back then, he said, there was hardly anything but volunteer rescue squads, with fewer regulations and without the local government support there is now.
When it came to transporting patients, it was "that, and funeral homes."
Hearses would be used to transport patients to the hospital, but medical training was limited. Otherwise, local municipalities had to rely on a private ambulance service out of Lynchburg. Rescue squads formed to target neighborhoods, working to cut down wait times and increase medical services in the hopes it would, literally, save lives.
The final push before the official formation of the Concord Rescue Squad came in 1970, when a local resident suffered a fatal heart attack.
According to The News & Advance archives, she had the heart attack at her birthday party, and while "everyone in the community attended," no one had any training, and she died because of the distance from the nearest ambulance station to her house.
The Campbell County Rescue Squad was serving the area at the time and it took 28 minutes for the squad to arrive in Concord.
"There was nothing, and we needed service here," Bruce Stratton said. "That's when these folks here got their heads together, said, 'We need to do something.'"
Concord was located midway between two emergency rescue centers, with the closest one, Appomattox, about 15 miles away. The Concord Rescue Squad formed to fill the gap.
Its first ambulance cost $5,500 in the 1970s — a far cry from the nearly $350,000 needed to purchase an equipped vehicle now.
Reliant on fundraising and community support, Lankford said the squad exists because of the people in Concord. They have the support of local businesses, such as Moore's Country Store and Carson's Store just down the road. It began with 16 charter members and currently has about 35 members, 20 of whom are active and regularly run calls.
Inactive or "associate members" can be called on when needed and help with fundraising.
The squad runs calls in both Appomattox and Campbell counties, and Bruce Stratton said the support comes from all across the greater Concord area, the neighborhoods that make up an entire community — such as Beckham, Stonewall and Spout Spring in Appomattox County and Eastbrook, Pleasant Valley, Sherwill and Spring Mills in Campbell County.
“There is a whole lot of pride in what the community has, and this belongs to them," Stratton said. "We try our best to do what we should for them.”
Lankford said it was "a family thing back then," and squad members would often take an ambulance home at night in anticipation of a call coming in, ready to jump out of bed, pick up a neighbor and head out on a call as soon as the phone rang.
Brenda Stratton began with the squad as a part of the dispatch system, which the individual agencies handled before the county formed its full-service, 24/7 emergency communications center.
The county public safety department started dispatching in 1995, according to Tracy Fairchild, director of Campbell County Public Safety.
Brenda Stratton said community volunteers would man the dispatch in three hour shifts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the small, boxy office that still sits inside the rescue squad building's door. The dispatch system was handled largely by housewives and retired employees, and Brenda Stratton said she would be set up in the small office with her child in a playpen outside the door.
At night, different squad members would take on remote dispatching. They would keep a phone at their bedside, and she said the Thomas Terrace Exxon station was often a hub for remote dispatchers.
Now, the volunteer squad members listen for their tone-out over the emergency radio system and receive text messages from the dispatch center, with the incident number, address and nature of the call.
Though they have all run countless calls — from medical emergencies, to car wrecks, to a farmer turning a tractor over on themselves — they said there are some that stick with you more than others.
Among his most memorable, said Lankford, was an incident in January 2001 when two young children fell through ice into a pond at Thomas Terrace. He responded to the call near his home and rescued them from the freezing water. He said the water was only waist-high, but wading through it was like walking on suction cups.
Both children were rescued, and he was later recognized by the Virginia Association of Rescue Squads.
The thing about Concord, said Roberts, is most times, people leave each other's business alone.
"But if anybody needs help," he said, "everybody comes running."
Bruce Stratton remembers going to a call for a choking baby. When he got there, the baby was fine, the call the product of the child's over-anxious aunt, but shortly after arriving at house someone walked through the door and recognized him. It turned out, he had delivered the baby's mother 20 years earlier in the back of an ambulance.
"It's like a homecoming," he said, laughing.
Though the rescue squad does receive annual funding from Campbell County, and will receive $40,000 in fiscal year 2022, the squad relies heavily on the community to survive and fund the purchase of equipment and big-ticket vehicles.
Times are changing, said Lankford, with some of the original responsibilities falling to local governments, such as the dispatch call center and dedicated county public safety employees, and with more strenuous training requirements and fewer new recruits, it's a challenging era for rescue squads.
And while he has seen other squads go under, he said the Concord Rescue squad survives because of its strong community. Though call numbers have dropped since the early 2000s, they've been steady for the last several years, with about 300 calls annually.
According to Fairchild, in 1995 the county had six volunteer rescue agencies. Today, they have three.
Just off the ambulance bay on Thursday evening, a few of the younger, active members of the squad were in the lounge, eating dinner and chatting.
Tyler Coleman, 19, is from Lynchburg, but he's been volunteering with the Concord Rescue Squad for about a year. He said his time there has helped him figure out what he wants to do for the rest of his life. He wants to go to nursing school, and is excited for the 50-year celebration so he can connect with even more of the community.
Shantell Brooks, 29, said she joined because of her brother's encouragement.
“The squad runs on community, on volunteering. Without us, and without the community, there is no squad," she said.
As a new person coming into the squad, the 50-year anniversary gives her a future to look forward to.
"It's inspiration," she said. "These people have been here for half of 100 years. I want to do that."