Concord Rescue Squad celebrating 50 years

And while he has seen other squads go under, he said the Concord Rescue squad survives because of its strong community. Though call numbers have dropped since the early 2000s, they've been steady for the last several years, with about 300 calls annually.

According to Fairchild, in 1995 the county had six volunteer rescue agencies. Today, they have three.

Just off the ambulance bay on Thursday evening, a few of the younger, active members of the squad were in the lounge, eating dinner and chatting.

Tyler Coleman, 19, is from Lynchburg, but he's been volunteering with the Concord Rescue Squad for about a year. He said his time there has helped him figure out what he wants to do for the rest of his life. He wants to go to nursing school, and is excited for the 50-year celebration so he can connect with even more of the community.

Shantell Brooks, 29, said she joined because of her brother's encouragement.

“The squad runs on community, on volunteering. Without us, and without the community, there is no squad," she said.

As a new person coming into the squad, the 50-year anniversary gives her a future to look forward to.

"It's inspiration," she said. "These people have been here for half of 100 years. I want to do that."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.