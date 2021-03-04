Condo in one of Lynchburg's first apartment buildings up for sale

“It’s like being up in a treehouse, and in the distance you can see a little bit of mountains,” Connie said. “I’m living in this urban area, and at the same time I feel like I’m in the woods.

“In the spring and summer, it’s so neat to get up in the morning and I’ll look out the windows in the sunroom and I’ll see momma deer and the babies in the woods.”

Beyond the living room is the dining room that serves as Connie’s office and the galley-style kitchen.

Lining the hallway outside the bedrooms is a massive built-in cabinet, its drawers and doors lined with mirrors. Connie said the built-ins provide storage and she uses the mirrored doors for one final check before she walks out the door for the day.

“I’m assuming that it is pretty much original to when the building was built because of the lack of closet space,” she said. “A lot of older houses when they were first built didn’t have closets per say. People bought armoires or wardrobes. I thought it was clever they had these built-ins.”

Connie found herself fascinated by how The Parkmont was adapted over the years for its various uses.