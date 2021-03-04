Condo in one of Lynchburg's first apartment buildings up for sale

It didn’t take Connie Sowa long to decide to buy her condo in The Parkmont.
After all, the building sits along scenic Rivermont Avenue, convenient to downtown Lynchburg, and right down the street from Magnolia Foods, the Cavalier Restaurant, and the culture that proximity to Randolph College brings.
She would happily stay in her 1,100-square-foot condo, except for COVID-19 and its reminder of the importance of family — hers resides in Washington state. So Connie has her two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on the market for $146,000.
Connie purchased her condo in 2017. She had been living outside the city but decided she wanted to be closer to her work, so she started her home search.
“When I started looking, I didn’t know if I wanted a little house or exactly what I was looking for,” Connie said.
Then she noticed the listing for The Parkmont and the photographs just drew her in.
“The photos, the description, the building location — it was perfect,” Connie said.
The condo sat just four minutes from her work, was convenient to her church and the whole historic flavor of the avenue gave the place even more character.
But the pandemic ultimately is why she is selling.
“I love where I’m living and love my job at Westminster Canterbury, but I really want to be there with [ family],” she said.
Built more than 100 years ago, The Parkmont is one of the city’s first dedicated apartment buildings, wrote Al Chambers in his book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.”
The Parkmont Apartments was built as a three-story, 16-bay Colonial Revival-style building. Concrete capitals topped with urns decorate the roofline and its arched entryway features a stucco look for a break from the brick. The building features 14 units that closely mirror each other, with some variations in the basement units.
The building was designed by architect Alfred C. Bossom, an Englishman educated at the Royal Academy Schools who came to New York in 1903 and eventually returned to England more than 20 years later.
“Bossom’s American work had received little study, but he is generally credited with having been as capable as many of the leaders of the neoclassical revival of the early twentieth century,” Chambers wrote. “He received a number of Virginia commissions, among them Richmond’s Virginia Trust Company building, and the Monroe Terrace apartments. In Lexington, he designed the First National Bank.”
The Parkmont was built as the Rivermont area came into vogue in the early 1900s. Rivermont was the first planned residential development for Lynchburg and among the first in the nation.
“The Rivermont Historic District is significant as Lynchburg’s first planned streetcar community that included a mixture of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings as well as green space and a transportation system incorporated as an integral feature of the design,” according to the Rivermont Historic District’s application for inclusion to Virginia’s historic register. “Buildings represent a wide variety of building types, including single-family residences, duplexes, apartment houses, garages, commercial buildings, churches, government buildings, academic buildings, and hospitals.”
After the construction of the Rivermont Bridge and the streetcar line that provide easy access to downtown for residents, it became an attractive place to live in the growing city, according to the application.
“The teen years witnessed the building of what was — for Lynchburg — something of a new phenomenon: the apartment house,” Chambers wrote. “Several of the larger houses in the older neighborhoods had been converted into apartments, but structures built specifically as apartments, to house a number of families under one roof, were something else. So novel were they that as late as 1925, a chamber of commerce brochure felt it necessary to state that apartments were ‘proving a most popular kind of home for hundred of Lynchburg families.’ By this time, the brochure announced, there were twenty-one such buildings ‘scattered over the city,’ with new ones ‘in constant course of construction.’”
Connie said research into The Parkmont’s history indicated it may have been built to house teachers at what then was Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.
Positioned at the end of the trolley line running into downtown Lynchburg, the sub-basement of the building features something unique for an apartment building — horse stalls. Those now are used as storage units for the building’s residents.
Each unit used to have a dumbwaiter serving it. The framework for Connie’s is hidden by her refrigerator.
“In the basement you can see the remnants of what must have been a kitchen area,” Connie said. “There must have been a kitchen in the basement where we are guessing the ladies had their meals prepared and sent up to them.”
There’s a lot of charm inherent in her second-floor unit, with its hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding-topped rooms.
Connie’s front door opens to a hallway that gives access to a spacious living room and a cheery sunroom, lined with low bookshelves. That sunroom is Connie’s favorite part of the apartment, and she enjoys curling up on the cushy chairs with a good book.
Being on the back side of The Parkmont gives the feel of being out in the woods, rather than in the middle of the city, since a grove of trees separates it from the neighborhood behind.
“It’s like being up in a treehouse, and in the distance you can see a little bit of mountains,” Connie said. “I’m living in this urban area, and at the same time I feel like I’m in the woods.
“In the spring and summer, it’s so neat to get up in the morning and I’ll look out the windows in the sunroom and I’ll see momma deer and the babies in the woods.”
Beyond the living room is the dining room that serves as Connie’s office and the galley-style kitchen.
Lining the hallway outside the bedrooms is a massive built-in cabinet, its drawers and doors lined with mirrors. Connie said the built-ins provide storage and she uses the mirrored doors for one final check before she walks out the door for the day.
“I’m assuming that it is pretty much original to when the building was built because of the lack of closet space,” she said. “A lot of older houses when they were first built didn’t have closets per say. People bought armoires or wardrobes. I thought it was clever they had these built-ins.”
Connie found herself fascinated by how The Parkmont was adapted over the years for its various uses.
“It’s so solid on the inside that everybody thinks if there was an earthquake in the area, this building will be the last one standing,” Connie chuckled, adding a new roof was put on the building last year.
Now, about 110 years after the building first opened, it is home to a mix of residents, from empty-nesters to young families.
“The fact that on each floor, you can reach out from your front door across to your neighbor and almost touch,” Connie said. “It’s a little more intimate of places because of the smallness of the landings on each floor. We all kind of look after each other. We strive to keep the place clean and well kept. We appreciate the age and the historical aspects of the building. There’s something about appreciating the aspects of that and keeping it intact and maintaining the building so that it continues to stand and feed its residents with protection and safety.”
