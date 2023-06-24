U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, joined the throng of community voices honoring Officer Mark Christopher "Chris" Wagner II on Tuesday, taking a minute to acknowledge the slain Wintergreen police officer on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to mourn the tragic loss of Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II and to honor the legacy that he has left behind,” Good said from the floor, in a video posted on his Twitter feed Thursday.

Wagner, 31, was the first law enforcement officer to respond to a residence on Arrowhead Lane in the Wintergreen community of Nelson County on June 16, after the Wintergreen Police Department received an emergency call that two people had been assaulted.

Wagner encountered Maryland man Daniel M. Barmak in the woods and a struggle ensued over Wagner’s department-issued handgun, according to Virginia State Police.

Warner was shot and killed, and Barmak also suffered gunshot wounds, state police reported.

Barmak, 23, currently faces one count each of aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, drug possession and malicious wounding in Nelson County court.

“...[He] bravely ran into harm’s way as these officers do every day to apprehend the suspect who would fatally attack him. My prayers are with the family, friends and loved ones of Officer Wagner as they grieve the loss of his life and begin to process life in his absence,” Good said.

He quoted Psalm 34: “The Lord is close to the broken hearted” and commended Wagner for his bravery and commitment to protecting the Wintergreen community.

“He was an exceptional example of sacrificial service, giving his life to secure and defend the lives of others. I’m humbled to recognize the valor of Officer Wagner and the courage and dedication he demonstrated in the community. May God bless his family.”

A public fundraiser for Wagner’s family has raised $105,935 as of June 23.