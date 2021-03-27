Conservation easement preserves 300-plus acres in Bedford County — and a coveted view of the Peaks

Spradlin said the land used to be owned by Roy Israel and still often is referred to as the "Roy Israel property." Israel drove a taxi cab in Bedford in the 1940s and, word has it, helped to deliver the news of the Bedford Boys casualties in 1944.

At the edge of a meadow, by a deer blind Spradlin's son built — a small structure he affectionately called "Randall's Folly," after his son — is the rusted remains of Israel's truck. Spradlin said his ashes also are scattered on the property.

Spradlin's family goes back generations in Bedford County and owned land near the Peaks. It's where his grandfather and grandmother met, and where they used to leave love notes to each other up at "the big spring."

Though these stories are Spradlin's own, Cupka said it's reasons like this — desires to protect the history of properties and beloved farmland — that often incentivize people to put their land under easement.

"I own it and I can do something about it," said Spradlin of the property. Sometimes, killing the engine of the Gator, he would hold up a hand and say, "just listen" — to the sound of the creek, to wind rustling the waxy, green leaves of thick-growing sprawls of rhododendron. To the seclusion.