Conservation easement preserves 300-plus acres in Bedford County — and a coveted view of the Peaks

BEDFORD
Suck Mountain Trail cuts a path up the mountainside, and while some of it is graveled, most of it is pitted earth, pocked with rocks and decaying leaves.
In an all-terrain Gator, Lynn Spradlin isn't much concerned about the bumpy path, and on a recent March day veered onto barely-there trails, making his way to the views on little more than old logging roads and memory.
His property on Suck Mountain in Bedford County offers a straight-shot view of the Peaks of Otter, the iconic profile of three distinct peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains jutting against the skyline.
Spradlin, 80, said he knew from the moment he saw this property it was where he wanted to spend the rest of his life. More than 30 years ago, on a hunt for a new home after a stifling stay in a subdivision, he promised himself, "there's a place on a mountain somewhere waiting for me."
And after putting more than 330 acres of his land into a conservation easement, a process finalized in December, these views aren't going anywhere.
Spradlin's protected acreage is part of the nearly 850 acres of land protected by the Central Virginia Land Conservancy last year, a Lynchburg-based nonprofit that protects a total of 3,000 acres in Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell and Nelson counties and the city of Lynchburg.
In 2020, the 850 acres spanned five landowners, and properties ranged from just more than 40 acres of land near Gladstone in Appomattox County to Spradlin's more than 330 acres on Suck Mountain.
To create their conservation easements, landowners enter into voluntary, permanent agreements with the Central Virginia Land Conservancy, which limits future development on the land. The land can still be farmed, timbered or sold, and in most cases a limited number of houses can be built. But the land will remain largely rural or agricultural in nature.
In exchange for entering into these agreements, landowners can receive valuable federal tax deductions and state tax credits.
Surveying his property on a recent March morning, leaning against the bed of the Gator, he promised that what you could see — from windblown, scrubby grass to the mature American chestnut, all but wiped out, and yellow clusters of Easter lilies — still will be there in 100 years.
"This field may be grown up, but that will be it," he said. "It's there for eternity."
The land under Spradlin's conservation easement abuts the parcel where he and his wife, Kathy, live. Not counting the land under easement, he owns hundreds more acres on Suck Mountain. He bought the property now under easement in the 1990s, after he heard rumors it would be developed.
He started researching land conservation in earnest two years ago, and Kathy said after years of consideration, Lynn Spradlin decided "this is what he really wanted to do."
Meagan Cupka, assistant director of Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, of which Central Virginia Land Conservancy is an affiliate, said it's been a busy couple of years, and the 850 acres protected in 2020 was more than usual.
She said people do this for a number of reasons, but often it's to retain land they love and ensure even after their death, it will be untouched by subdivision and development.
Cupka helped appraise the land for Spradlin and spent time hiking up and down the hollers, work she said was a "pleasure."
"It has all of the great things that you would want to be protected in a conservation sense," she said." "It's his land that he has owned for years, and loved."
Made up primarily of forested acreage and open meadows, there's a small pond Spradlin keeps stocked with bass and bluegill, and several thousand feet of seasonal creek frontage across two unnamed tributaries of the Big Otter River.
From different vantage points on the property, you can see the cleared terrain of the Liberty Snowflex synthetic ski slope on Candlers Mountain, all the way to Big Island or the blue-gray notch of Smith Mountain Gap.
Spradlin said the land used to be owned by Roy Israel and still often is referred to as the "Roy Israel property." Israel drove a taxi cab in Bedford in the 1940s and, word has it, helped to deliver the news of the Bedford Boys casualties in 1944.
At the edge of a meadow, by a deer blind Spradlin's son built — a small structure he affectionately called "Randall's Folly," after his son — is the rusted remains of Israel's truck. Spradlin said his ashes also are scattered on the property.
Spradlin's family goes back generations in Bedford County and owned land near the Peaks. It's where his grandfather and grandmother met, and where they used to leave love notes to each other up at "the big spring."
Though these stories are Spradlin's own, Cupka said it's reasons like this — desires to protect the history of properties and beloved farmland — that often incentivize people to put their land under easement.
"I own it and I can do something about it," said Spradlin of the property. Sometimes, killing the engine of the Gator, he would hold up a hand and say, "just listen" — to the sound of the creek, to wind rustling the waxy, green leaves of thick-growing sprawls of rhododendron. To the seclusion.
He remembered the first time he saw the property, visiting the house he and his wife would later buy.
He said he settled in a chair in the sun nook just off the kitchen, leaned back, looked out the window at the view of the Peaks, "and that was it."