Conservatives rally in Lynchburg as election season ramps up

“And there’s never accountability. Free choices, free people making decisions are so much better,” he said. “So next time you see another crisis, recognize the pattern that [governments] have used for a long time, whether it's been poverty, to COVID, bus drivers or building more school programs, recognize their failures, the lack of accountability, and it never comes back to them. So with that, once you see these patterns, hopefully that's going to help you to make Virginia red again, because you've seen this before. But when they do this, you look back and say, ‘You're not going to fool me again, because I understand your pattern. You've done it a million times before; all you do is take more power.’”