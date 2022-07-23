Construction begins next month on Florida Ave. affordable apartments two years after approval from Council

Having secured approval more than two years ago — before the coronavirus pandemic began — Rush Homes now is moving forward with the construction of Florida Terrace, a new affordable housing complex.

The complex will be at 2117 Florida Avenue, about a quarter mile from Campbell Avenue and less than a quarter mile from a grocery store and shopping center.

The project originally was going to produce 48 apartments, but due to rising construction prices, it has been downsized to 31 units, said Jeff Smith, executive director of Rush Homes.

Rush Homes is a nonprofit that provides affordable housing to low-income residents and those with disabilities.

“The reason it took so long is that affordable housing construction is seeing what everyone else is, and that’s rapidly increasing prices,” he said. “And now with inflation prices, we’re seeing interest rates go up.”

The project was slated to cost $6.8 million, but since 2020 that figure has gone up another $3 million, to $9.95 million, Smith said.

“So we were out hunting funding and doing everything we could in a really hard environment to make affordable housing work,” he said. “We just put our heads down, redesigned the project and kept working at it. Our waiting list is still huge. We know that within the homeless population, there's still a significant need for housing and we need to provide that housing to keep homelessness at its lowest levels. We know that the disabilities population is struggling, we know that rents during the pandemic have risen excessively and that means that folks are paying more and more of their incomes.”

About 70% of those for whom Rush Homes provides housing for are at poverty-level income -- about $26,500 in 2021 for a family of four -- and are struggling more with rent and utility payments.

Smith said rental rates dropped some in 2020 because people weren't moving and that has turned around recently.

“It is much more difficult for people to find places that are affordable, especially if they're low income,” Smith said. “And we're trying to work to provide that opportunity especially for people with disabilities. We're trying to provide that particular type of apartment that works for them both accessibility-wise and financially.”

The 31 apartments will be put into three buildings, two of which are one story each and the other will be a two-story apartment complex with an elevator. All the units will be fully accessible.

The project is funded, in part, by low-income housing tax credits, local and state funds set aside for affordable housing developments and a handful of other sources, Smith said.

Funders include Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) administered by Virginia Housing, LIHTC equity provided by Virginia Community Development Corporation (VCDC), Virginia Housing REACH loan as well as the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Central Virginia Planning District Commission among others.

The Lynchburg Regional Housing Authority made eight project-based vouchers available, and Miriam’s House is partnering to provide supportive services, Smith said.

Miriam's House works to end homelessness by connecting families with stable, affordable housing and providing the skills and supports that lead to self-sufficiency.

Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam’s House, said within Florida Terrace, there will be eight rental units available to households experiencing homelessness in the community.

"Affordable rental units are absolutely necessary to end homelessness and these will be a tremendous benefit to our community,” she said.

Miriam's House is partnering with Rush Homes to provide supportive services to these eight homeless households to ensure their housing stability in the areas of lease compliance, increasing income, accessing medical care, and any other area necessary to prevent them from returning to homelessness.

“This partnership leverages what both nonprofits do well,” she said. “Rush is providing affordable rental housing and Miriam's House is providing supportive services to those experiencing homelessness.”

Jeff Meyer with Virginia Community Development Corporation said his nonprofit's role was to provide an equity investment of $4.5 million in exchange for the low-income housing tax credits that the project will generate.

He said securing an allocation of low-income housing tax credits from Virginia Housing, the state housing development authority, as well as other state and federal housing resources from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development was the key to leveraging the rest of the financing.

“Both agencies prioritize projects that have strong local financial and political support, which is the case with Florida Terrace,” he said. “The LIHTC equity alone accounts for nearly half of the financing needed to make the project feasible. DHCD provided nearly $2 million in additional state and federal resources,” he said.

He said he is proud the Florida Terrace project will be able to offer quality, accessible, universally designed homes to households at a rent that is almost 20% below the market rate rent in the area.

“In other words, these apartments will be truly affordable for the people who need them the most,” he said.

Smith said construction will begin mid-August and should be complete by July 2023.