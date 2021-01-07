Container home in Forest combines warm with industrial for unique space

Nestled in a grove of trees along a typical suburban street sits an atypical house.
It’s not clad in brick or covered in siding. Its walls are not drywall affixed to wood studs.
This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath house is crafted out of four shipping containers.
Built by Maddox & Son Construction, the container house on Homestead Drive in Forest currently is offered as an Airbnb rental. Emily Rymer, rental manager, said the company wanted to experiment with crafting a house out of such an industrial object simply to see if they could.
The resulting home gives a nod to its industrial origin but still has the warmth of a modern home.
Built on a pier foundation, the house is two shipping containers wide and two tall. The containers that make up the second floor are off-set from the two of the first floor, creating a covered porch on the front of the house and a balcony on the back of the house.
This dividing line is emphasized in the exterior paint scheme, with the first-floor facade colored a bright orange and the remainder of the exterior a medium gray. Two rope swing chairs sit on the wooden front porch for visitors to relax.
Look closely at the entry hall just inside the front door and you can faintly make out the numbers that once helped track that shipping container in its former life. The gallery wall, painted a medium gray color, features lines of trim set on diagonals, enhancing the modern flair of the space.
The foyer provides access to a first-floor half bathroom and laundry area before opening to a compact, modern kitchen.
The kitchen features marble countertops and a gray elongated diamond pattern tile backsplash. The cabinets are two tones — the lower cabinets are black and the upper ones are white, accenting the colors in the bright marble countertops.
Beyond is a spacious living room with an electric fireplace mounted into the wall. The room is furnished with a gray sofa, an orange chair and a warm wooden coffee table. A small dining room table sits tucked against a large window looking out over the lot.
A wooden deck sits off the back of the house, furnished with a comfortable accompaniment of patio furniture.
Maddox & Son Construction insulated the space so it doesn’t feel like a cold metal box, Rymer said. It is air conditioned and features ceiling fans to further move air around the space.
“It’s actually really well insulated,” Rymer said. “It stays at a really comfortable temperature — not hot or cold like you would think of a big metal box.”
The company, Rymer said, built the house for the experience of it.
“They just built it as a test but they want to build more, I believe,” Rymer said, adding the company considered using the house as a long-term rental, but instead decided to use the unique house as an Airbnb rental.
Rymer decorated the container house with abstract art and pops of bright orange amid the gray tones to play off the exterior color scheme.
“We tried to bring [the orange color] in from the front to incorporate it,” Rymer said.
Rymer tried to decorate each room with a little bit of a different theme, connecting with the house’s industrial roots while still making it feel warm and inviting.
The second floor features two bedrooms connected by a shared bathroom. The master bedroom opens out onto a spacious deck. Rymer said one of the things she finds surprising is the size of the closets.
Rymer said she and her husband began investing in real estate shortly before they married and quickly decided to try renting their home out as an Airbnb.
“It was successful, and I knew some other people that wanted to do Airbnb, as well,” Rymer said. That quickly morphed into a business. That was four years ago, and their business has since grown.
“I do the preparation and management, basically like an Airbnb concierge service,” Rymer said. “That is what my business evolved into.
“Some of the benefits to Airbnb is you’re constantly having cleaners come in and inspect your property and take care of it. It’s just really well maintained as opposed to a long-term rental and the return is two to three times that of a long-term rental. It’s more work but I think it’s worth it.”
The container house was completed earlier this year and furnished in October; it was listed for Airbnb rental starting in November.
Shipping container houses are built in a variety of shapes and sizes. The containers themselves come in 10, 20 and 40 feet long, the smallest of which gives about 100 square feet of floor space.
Shipping container homes have grown in popularity since there are about 14 million containers that are no longer are in service, according to buildwithrise.com, a construction company. The container homes have become a trendy alternative to prefabricated or modular homes, and many view using this building materials as a way of contributing to recycling efforts.
“A lot of [guests] are coming because they want to build a shipping container house and are checking it out,” she said. “Or they are coming to Lynchburg and they see it and pick it because it looks like a fun place to stay.”
