Container home in Forest combines warm with industrial for unique space

Rymer decorated the container house with abstract art and pops of bright orange amid the gray tones to play off the exterior color scheme.

“We tried to bring [the orange color] in from the front to incorporate it,” Rymer said.

Rymer tried to decorate each room with a little bit of a different theme, connecting with the house’s industrial roots while still making it feel warm and inviting.

The second floor features two bedrooms connected by a shared bathroom. The master bedroom opens out onto a spacious deck. Rymer said one of the things she finds surprising is the size of the closets.

Rymer said she and her husband began investing in real estate shortly before they married and quickly decided to try renting their home out as an Airbnb.

“It was successful, and I knew some other people that wanted to do Airbnb, as well,” Rymer said. That quickly morphed into a business. That was four years ago, and their business has since grown.

“I do the preparation and management, basically like an Airbnb concierge service,” Rymer said. “That is what my business evolved into.