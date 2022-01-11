Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Hospitalizations continue to mount in the latest COVID-19 surge to hit the Lynchburg area, surpassing previous records set one year ago.

But as what area health care experts believe is the omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps through the region, a new problem is emerging — health care workers are contracting the virus themselves, creating an acute staffing shortage right when the need is the greatest.

Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra's chief clinical officer, said Tuesday the hospital system has 151 COVID-19 patients, surpassing its previous record of 131. Some of those patients now are being cared for at Bedford Memorial Hospital, in addition to Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals, after Centra earlier this month opened up bed space at the Bedford location.

“And frankly, we're actually still climbing at a fairly rapid rate, which is highly concerning,” Lewis said, adding the health care system is delaying surgeries, moving patients to semi-private rooms and finding new spaces to handle the influx.

“We will say that January is going to be a very, very tough month. There's just no way to say it less blunt than that. Omicron is almost certainly driving this surge that we're currently experiencing. … There is evidence, though, that on the other side of it, it leaves the community fairly rapidly, as well. So all we really need to do right now is hold on tight and really brace ourselves for what's coming and we'll get through to the other side together. We've done this before and we will do it again.”

Of the 151 COVID-19 patients in Centra hospitals, 133 are housed at Lynchburg General, with 20 of those patients in the intensive care unit; four are at Bedford Memorial; and 14 are at Southside Community, said Dr. Caesar Gonzales, vice president of medical affairs for Centra.

By comparison, just before Thanksgiving, Lynchburg General had only 30 COVID-19 patients. Last year, 87 patients died of COVID-19 in the hospital system, compared to 27 thus far this year.

Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.

That has a trickle-down effect, with people in need of emergency care waiting sometimes up to eight hours before space opens in the emergency department.

“So we are seeing unusually long wait times to be seen in the emergency department as a consequence," said Dr. Matt Foster, senior vice president and chief physician executive with Centra. "It's not for lack of trying. The folks in the emergency department are working incredibly hard.”

Foster encouraged anyone seeking a COVID-19 test or with conditions that can be cared for at a doctor's office or urgent care facility to seek care someplace other than the emergency department.

“If you have a medical emergency, come to the ED,” Foster said. “We have the resources to take care of you, but we do not function as a testing center for COVID. … That is not something that we have the resources for, and, quite frankly, it's straining the resources we do have.”

Foster said the hospital system is using all its resources to care for patients, but the staffing shortage is presenting challenges.

“We have the proper equipment, and we know how to take care of COVID patients, but what we can't manufacture is more nurses," he said. "We can't manufacture more doctors. We can't manufacture more technicians, laboratory personnel and people that help run our hospital and make sure that we can provide the care we need.”

Michael Elliott, chief transformation officer for Centra, said Gov. Ralph Northam's temporary order issued Monday allowing hospitals to expand bed capacity is helpful, but the staffing shortage remains acute as nurses and doctors find themselves becoming sick with the virus. Those who can work are picking up extra shifts and working longer hours each day.

Foster said Centra doesn’t have the resources necessary to determine the variant that is spreading across the Lynchburg area. However, national trends and data suggest omicron is to blame for the recent spike in cases locally. Omicron spreads rapidly, has a much faster incubation time than other variants and tends to not settle so deeply in the lungs, as has been the case with the delta variant.

Vaccines, Gonzales said, are very effective at keeping people from being hospitalized with severe forms of COVID-19.

“It’s not a guarantee that you won’t get it,” he said. “... It does protect quite a bit, but if you do get it, you're going to be a lot more likely to have a mild case of the disease.”

Lewis added there is mounting evidence vaccine boosters are effective in combating the omicron variant and encouraged anyone who hasn’t yet gotten their booster shot to do so.

“There are a number of individuals who will say, ‘Hey, I hear people who are getting the COVID-19 virus are vaccinated,’ and that is absolutely true, but it is only a part of this story,” Elliott said. “So yes, you can still get COVID if you are vaccinated. However, the important point here is that number one, if you are considered fully vaccinated, you are less likely to get COVID-19. Number two, if you are boosted, you are way less likely to get COVID-19 or end up with serious illness or hospitalization from it even compared to those who are vaccinated.”

Of the patients currently hospitalized in the area, 36 are vaccinated, accounting for about 20%. The hospital does not have information on how many have received a booster.

“Really, what we're asking is to take collective actions, respecting individual decisions, but also taking collective actions,” Foster said, including getting vaccinated with a booster shot, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when sick.

Lewis predicts the omicron surge will subside and the rate of new cases will drop after January.

“February, hopefully will be a much, much better month,” Lewis said. “The challenge to health-care systems is if everybody gets sick at once, and then some of those people get sick enough to need to come to the hospital, again, all in a very short amount of time, hospitals can get overwhelmed. And that's what we're sort of seeing right now.

“My hope is this is the very last stretch of the nastiness of this pandemic. And it's going to be rough for a while. But we'll be better on the other side."

