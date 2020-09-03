Cottage serves as oldest example of Quaker home in Lynchburg

The cottage needed some work when the Runks purchased it.

“It looked as if it was going to fall down,” Vickie said. “We really just didn’t want to touch it too much past what we just had to for the security and the stability of the building. We wanted to leave as much original as we could.”

The family renovated the cottage to serve as the changing area for grooms on their wedding day. The basement houses all the information technology systems needed to run the venue, while the attic area serves as storage.

“We kind of took it back to a Williamsburg French style with decor,” Vickie said. “...We kept the original floor in the living room and restored it. The other part of the house on the other side, which is used for the grooms to get dressed and we had to replace that floor because it was just so bad.”

The Runks worked to keep as much original to the cottage as they could. The fireplaces, though, no longer are used.

The living room area, clad in French blue grey wallpaper with gold accents, features a sofa with a view of the wedding site and a table and chairs.

“It’s very customary for the groom to be able to look down upon the wedding site as he’s getting ready for the day and taking pictures,” Vickie said.