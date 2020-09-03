Cottage serves as oldest example of Quaker home in Lynchburg

A modest cottage stands on the hillside above Tomahawk Creek, dwarfed by the antebellum brick mansion rising above it and the mill perched below.
This cottage, now in the middle of the Bella Rose plantation, a wedding and events center on Graves Mill Road, is unique among Lynchburg homes. It is the oldest home in the Hill City still standing on its original foundation, said Christopher Runk, son of owners Brian and Vickie Runk.
“The Christopher Johnson Cottage is really an interesting piece of Bellarose,” Vickie said. “We have loved being able to tell people that it’s Lynchburg’s oldest structure that’s still on its original foundation.”
The Christopher Johnson Cottage, as it has been known since the time of its circa 1764 construction, is a simple one-and-a-half story home.
“It is a splendid example of a late 18th century yeoman’s cottage, a building type that can rightly be considered a lineal descendant of a kind relatively unchanged since medieval times,” wrote S. Allen Chambers in his book, “Lynchburg, An Architectural History.” “As a representative of the Virginia vernacular interpretation of that type, the one-and-a-half story Johnson cottage displays a typical rectangular form, with massive stone-end chimneys and a steeply pitched gable roof, which extends from the house to cover the shallow front porch.”
The cottage, as well as the antebellum Rosedale mansion, were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
“With Rosedale and its adjacent outbuildings, the well-preserved Johnson cottage forms one of the most picturesque and instructive architectural ensembles in Lynchburg,” Chambers wrote.
The cottage sits on a full basement made of field stone and features field stone chimneys flanking both ends. It stands 32 feet by 23 feet, including its covered front porch.
The front wall of the cottage features wide-plank siding; the remaining three sides are flanked by weatherboards.
“Inside is a typical hall and parlor plan with the front door leading directly into the larger of the two rooms — the hall,” reads the application for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. “The stair ascends with winders from the hall to the second story.”
The ceiling height on the first floor is almost 10 feet, while the second floor has a maximum height of six foot three inches.
“The mantle in the hall is quite elaborate, and may not be an original feature,” the application notes. “Basically Adamesque or Federal in style, it has a frieze decorated with festoons carved with bow knots. Other than this one item, trim is minimal and simple in both style and execution.”
Chambers noted the elaborate mantle isn’t in keeping with the Quaker tenets of simplicity and plainness.
“Other than this handsome mantle, there is little superfluous ornament in this house,” Chambers wrote. “Devoid of pretense, but extremely pleasing in its intrinsic sense of good proportion, the Johnson cottage is a vivid testimony to the tastes and means of the first settlers of the Piedmont.”
The cottage was constructed as the home of Christopher Johnson, an early Quaker settler in the Lynchburg area, and it has borne his name since.
In 1764, Johnson settled on an extensive tract of land in what was Bedford County, described in the deed as “569 acres on both sides of Tomahawk, a branch of Blackwater Creek,” according to the application.
“Ten years later, Johnson and kinsman were ‘granted leave’ by the county court to build the mill on Tomahawk Creek. Presumably, his small house, situated on a steep bluff above the mill site, was built during the decade between 1764 and 1774.”
The application for inclusion in the historic register noted Johnson’s mill and homestead now sits in the Lynchburg city limits and has been encroached upon by commercial and residential developments.
Johnson’s grist mill churned below his cottage on the bank of Tomahawk Creek for decades. In 1830, Odin Clay purchased a 167 acre lot from Captain James Martin, who lived in the cottage since about 1811, and the adjacent lot, which contained the mill.
Clay moved into the cottage while the Rosedale mansion was under construction; it was completed in 1836.
“The simple vernacular lines of the Johnson cottage contrast eloquently with the more formal mass of the adjacent mansion, Rosedale,” the application reads.
Clay was the first president of the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad, the precursor to Norfolk Southern, and served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1827 to 1847.
Under Clay, the mill was enlarged to a five-story structure.
“Unfortunately, the grist mill which Johnson erected near the cottage has not survived. Only the stone foundation walls and traces of the millrace remain after a disastrous fire on July 28, 1967,” the application reads. “... The grist mill on Tomahawk Creek was among the major features of the complex. A huge, five-story structure of frame construction above the stone first story, it contained elements which are thought to have dated from the original construction by Christopher Johnson. As it appeared at the time it burned, however, the mill displayed features added both by Odin Clay and the Graves Family. Today, only the stone foundations and traces of the millrace remain.”
The reconstructed mill on the property now stands just three stories tall.
Clay died in 1882, and by 1893, the property was purchased by the Graves family and used as a summer home until the 1970s when Paul Graves and his wife decided to live there full time.
From the Graves family, the property sold to Tomahawk Mill Development in 2013, and to Bella Rose Plantation in 2014.
Vickie recalled riding by Rosedale as a child and seeing the estate peeking out through trees.
She purchased the property after searching for a suitable wedding venue with outdoor space for her company, Entwined Event, to expand into the outdoor wedding market.
“So I drove by and there was a for sale sign,” Vickie said. “And much like a lot of my properties that I’ve obtained, it looks like a million dollars today, although it was really just completely falling in. ... The love for history that I have and the love of being able to restore and regain these properties and then make it really viable for 2020 and going into another century is kind of what I do best. I blend the history with the new and we come up with this great product.”
Vickie said it took about three years to renovate the existing buildings, but the company has continued to build on the 22-acre property. The project currently under construction is called the Preserve, an open pavilion surrounded by trees.
The Johnson Cottage has stood for more than 250 years, and Vickie hopes it will remain standing for another 250 years.
“We’ve treated it with such respect, as I really feel like, with history we need to respect history, learn from history and do better for the future,” she said. “So we have just loved having it as a part of our story for brides and for special guests.”
The cottage needed some work when the Runks purchased it.
“It looked as if it was going to fall down,” Vickie said. “We really just didn’t want to touch it too much past what we just had to for the security and the stability of the building. We wanted to leave as much original as we could.”
The family renovated the cottage to serve as the changing area for grooms on their wedding day. The basement houses all the information technology systems needed to run the venue, while the attic area serves as storage.
“We kind of took it back to a Williamsburg French style with decor,” Vickie said. “...We kept the original floor in the living room and restored it. The other part of the house on the other side, which is used for the grooms to get dressed and we had to replace that floor because it was just so bad.”
The Runks worked to keep as much original to the cottage as they could. The fireplaces, though, no longer are used.
The living room area, clad in French blue grey wallpaper with gold accents, features a sofa with a view of the wedding site and a table and chairs.
“It’s very customary for the groom to be able to look down upon the wedding site as he’s getting ready for the day and taking pictures,” Vickie said.
An old millstone serves as a step onto the front porch through a garden filled with hydrangeas currently in bloom. Window boxes flanking the front are decorated based on the seasons to give the cottage more of the Colonial Williamsburg character.
“That millstone has been there since the very beginning of Christopher Johnson Cottage,” Vickie said. “I tell the brides and we tell them, ‘You got to make sure you step on it, it brings you lots of good luck and for a long marriage.’”
The Runks even found some recipes from Christoper Johnson’s family that they use in catering weddings.
Vickie said people love to come together at the estate so steeped in history. And the Runks love having the chance to preserve that history in a manner that brings people together.
“It was about making it a personal place to connect, and the beauty of that little cottage [if lost] is something we can never get it back,” she said.
PHOTOS: Cottage serves as oldest example of Quaker homes in Lynchburg
A modest cottage stands on the hillside above Tomahawk Creek, dwarfed by the antebellum brick mansion rising above it and the mill perched below.
5f3411a6a5994.photo_4-jpg.jpg
5f3411a61d5d1.photo-jpg.jpg
5f3411a63b1e9.photo_2-jpg.jpg
5f3411a66ee18.photo_3-jpg.jpg
View More: http://kiddphotography.pass.us/brookedimitriwedding17
View More: http://mackenzieleighphotography.pass.us/dawson-wedding-1
5f3412211d53e.photo_1-jpg.jpg
5f3412215a843.photo_3-JPG.JPG
5f3412632acf4.photo-jpg.jpg
5f3412632cb12.photo_1-jpg.jpg
5f3412632fcba.photo_2-jpg.jpg
5f341221498f0.photo_2-JPG.JPG
5f341221678f2.photo_4-JPG.JPG
Hide vertical gallery titles WAY
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.