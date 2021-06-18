Cottowntown Manor rezoning request in Forest draws some opposition from neighbors

"It would allow for an increase in density," Mitchell said, noting the added units would not be extended-stay.

In response to a commissioner's question of higher density bringing impacts to neighbors, Mitchell said: "The impacts are really unknown until we get the site plan with these types of uses."

During the hearing, several neighbors, including some who said they live on Hunters Creek Road, which is directly next to the development, raised concerns about allowing higher-density development there.

Speakers addressed noise issues, lack of privacy and heavy traffic. One Hunters Creek Road resident said rains caused mud and debris from the construction site to come into his yard, adding he has encountered a lot of problems with the project and he would not have built his home there if he was told a three-story apartment building was coming.

Another resident who lives nearby said, "We had no idea we would be seeing these monstrosities when we drive in our neighborhood," referring to the multi-story buildings in the development.

The developer recently submitted to the county a voluntary proffer that states the project will have a maximum of 300 dwelling units on the property.